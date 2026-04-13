Politics Elizabeth Warren Accuses Amazon MGM Studios of 'Committing Bribery in Plain Sight' After Spending $40 Million on 'Melania' Documentary Source: MEGA Democratic lawmakers Elizabeth Warren and Hank Johnson blasted Amazon's 'bribery' scheme for buying the 'Melania' doc. Lesley Abravanel April 13 2026, Published 4:25 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has accused Amazon MGM Studios of committing "bribery in plain sight" in its multimillion-dollar deal for the highly lambasted documentary Melania. The core of the accusation centers on the $40 million Amazon paid for the film's rights — a sum that lawmakers claim is roughly $26 million more than the next-highest bid. In a March letter, Warren and Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) launched an investigation into whether the deal was a "corrupt pay-to-play arrangement" aimed at gaining favor with the Trump administration.

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Source: MEGA Elizabeth Warren called out Amazon.

“The fact that Amazon is seeking favorable treatment from the Trump Administration while paying a far-above-market sum to produce and promote the Trump family’s film raises questions about Amazon’s exposure under federal anti-bribery law,” the lawmakers wrote. “The American people deserve assurance that powerful corporations are not using their financial resources to gain political influence or favorable treatment at public expense — and that these corporations are not violating federal bribery laws. Amazon reportedly paid $40 million for the documentary's rights and an additional $35 million for marketing. Critics point out that documentaries rarely command such high prices; for comparison, the Oscar-winning Summer of Soul was acquired for a then-record $12 million.

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Source: MEGA According to critics and box-office numbers, customers did not enjoy it.

Warren highlighted that roughly $28 million of the payment goes directly to the first lady, while Amazon and Jeff Bezos have significant financial stakes in pending federal decisions, such as antitrust lawsuits, tariff exemptions and defense contracts. Amazon MGM Studios maintains that the decision was based on the film's "cultural and historical relevance" and was a "thorough and competitive bidding process." They asserted that they licensed the film because they believed customers would enjoy it. According to critics and box-office numbers, customers did not enjoy it, as the “vapid” documentary has been widely reported as a significant commercial and critical failure.

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Source: MEGA The documentary has been cited as having one of the lowest ratings in IMDb history.

Directed by problematic Hollywood outcast Brett Ratner, who saw his career disappear after credible allegations of rape and sexual abuse, the documentary saw a massive 67 percent drop in ticket sales during its second weekend, earning only $2.4 million. Early reports indicated it had generated only $13.4 million in North America, falling far short of recouping its $40 million production cost and $35 million marketing budget. The film received a 10 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics referred to it as a "cheese ball infomercial" (Variety) and "insipid propaganda" (The Daily Beast). The documentary has been cited as having one of the lowest ratings in IMDb history, with reports placing it at 1.3/10.

Source: MEGA Elizabeth Warren isn't buying Amazon’s spin.