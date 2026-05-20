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Jeff Bezos Denies Using 'Melania' Documentary to 'Buy Influence' With Trump Administration as He Brags About Film's Success

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Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos blasted claims Amazon produced 'Melania' to get in Donald Trump's good graces.

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May 20 2026, Published 12:43 p.m. ET

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Jeff Bezos gushed over Melania Trump's self-titled documentary film in a new interview, claiming it earned great ratings and reviews despite reports stating otherwise.

During the chat, the Amazon CEO, 62, also denied his company only distributed the flick to butter up Donald Trump.

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'Melania' Only Earned $16 Million at the Box Office on a $75 Million Budget

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image of melania trump
Source: MEGA

'Melania' hit theaters earlier this year.

Melania was released by Jeff's Amazon MGM Studios earlier this year and was panned by critics while also only earning a measly $16 million at the box office.

The businessman spoke on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Wednesday, May 20, insisting the movie was a “good business decision."

"It did very well in theaters, it’s done very well on streaming. People are very curious about Melania, so even though I had nothing to do with it, it appears that the Amazon team made a very wise business decision,” Jeff said.

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The Documentary Chronicled Melania Trump's Daily Life 20 Days Before Donald Trump's Second Inauguration

image of melania and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump's film only made $16 million at the box office.

The Amazon founder also stated the claims of Melania scoring poor reviews were a “falsehood that will not die."

“We have denied it. Melania’s office has denied it. It’s not true. I had nothing to do with that,” he alleged.

The movie cost $40 million to produce and was directed by Brett Ratner, with an extra $35 million used for marketing materials. The documentary followed the first lady, 56, through the 20 days leading up to the president's second inauguration in January 2025.

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'Melania' Was Slammed by Critics and Flopped at the Box Office

image of Jeff Bezos
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos said 'Melania' was a 'good business decision.'

Jeff also blasted claims the flick was a way of “buying influence," stating those comments were “just not correct.”

According to Nielsen's streaming numbers, Melania placed seventh in the top 10 streaming movies during its first week, with 230 million minutes watched once it hit Amazon Prime.

The movie's reviews were overwhelmingly negative, with even Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren slamming Amazon's participation.

image of melania and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Many critics bashed Melania Trump's documentary.

“The fact that Amazon is seeking favorable treatment from the Trump Administration while paying a far-above-market sum to produce and promote the Trump family’s film raises questions about Amazon’s exposure under federal anti-bribery law,” Elizabeth, 76, penned in a fiery letter to the company back in March.

Vanity Fair called the 104-minute epic "dull," while The Guardian said the project "doesn’t have a single redeeming quality."

"It’s dispiriting, it’s deadly and it’s spectacularly unrevealing," the British publication went on.

In January, it was reported that Republicans across the country felt compelled to buy out empty theaters in an attempt to boost ticket sales.

“This isn’t organic demand,” an insider told Rob Shuter's Substack at the time. “It’s about optics. Empty theaters look terrible.”

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