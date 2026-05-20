Jeff Bezos Denies Using 'Melania' Documentary to 'Buy Influence' With Trump Administration as He Brags About Film's Success

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'Melania' Only Earned $16 Million at the Box Office on a $75 Million Budget

Source: MEGA 'Melania' hit theaters earlier this year.

Melania was released by Jeff's Amazon MGM Studios earlier this year and was panned by critics while also only earning a measly $16 million at the box office. The businessman spoke on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Wednesday, May 20, insisting the movie was a “good business decision." "It did very well in theaters, it’s done very well on streaming. People are very curious about Melania, so even though I had nothing to do with it, it appears that the Amazon team made a very wise business decision,” Jeff said.

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The Documentary Chronicled Melania Trump's Daily Life 20 Days Before Donald Trump's Second Inauguration

Source: MEGA Melania Trump's film only made $16 million at the box office.

The Amazon founder also stated the claims of Melania scoring poor reviews were a “falsehood that will not die." “We have denied it. Melania’s office has denied it. It’s not true. I had nothing to do with that,” he alleged. The movie cost $40 million to produce and was directed by Brett Ratner, with an extra $35 million used for marketing materials. The documentary followed the first lady, 56, through the 20 days leading up to the president's second inauguration in January 2025.

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'Melania' Was Slammed by Critics and Flopped at the Box Office

Source: MEGA Jeff Bezos said 'Melania' was a 'good business decision.'

Jeff also blasted claims the flick was a way of “buying influence," stating those comments were “just not correct.” According to Nielsen's streaming numbers, Melania placed seventh in the top 10 streaming movies during its first week, with 230 million minutes watched once it hit Amazon Prime. The movie's reviews were overwhelmingly negative, with even Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren slamming Amazon's participation.

Source: MEGA Many critics bashed Melania Trump's documentary.