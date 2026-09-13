Donald Trump's AI Posting Frenzy Sparks Fresh Calls to Invoke 25th Amendment

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President Donald Trump spent the holiday weekend flooding social media with AI-generated images, and the posts quickly turned into another round of online alarm over his behavior.

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Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL Donald Trump’s Truth Social post depicted him alongside George Washington.

The 80-year-old president shared a string of surreal images and videos on Truth Social, including depictions of himself launching a nuclear war from space, standing before robots with captions such as “give them nightmares,” meeting with George Washington in the Oval Office and changing New Mexico to “New America.” The White House also posted an AI-generated video on X showing Trump as Green Lantern, using a glowing power ring to build a border wall, pose near military aircraft and oversee a construction site.

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A Superhero Post Gets Mocked

Source: @WhiteHouse/X The White House released an AI video portraying Donald Trump as the superhero Green Lantern.

The Green Lantern video used the oath associated with the DC comic book characters: “In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil’s might beware my power… Green Lantern’s light!” The post was soundtracked by Kanye West’s “Flashing Lights,” and arrived the same night Episode 4 of HBO’s Lanterns aired. Critics quickly mocked the video. Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger in a post on X called it “some of the stupidest c--p I’ve ever seen,” adding, “It’s actually funny and pathetic.” Democratic strategist Jon Cooper wrote, “Trump is a total nut job. Anyone who still supports him at this point is as crazy as he is.”

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Truth Social Goes Full AI

Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL Critics mocked the president’s AI-generated content as his online activity drew fresh attention.

Trump’s own posts included images of U.S. military attacks on Iran’s Kharg Island, an image of himself smashing a chunk of land depicting Iran with a giant American-flag hammer and Space Force uniform designs. He also shared a fake image of actor Robert De Niro, a longtime critic, holding a shirt reading, “Trump is my president.” Trump captioned it, “Even this jerk is beginning to get it!”

The 25th Amendment Talk Returns

Source: MEGA The posts prompted renewed calls from critics for action under the 25th Amendment.