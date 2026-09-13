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Donald Trump's AI Posting Frenzy Sparks Fresh Calls to Invoke 25th Amendment

Composite photo of Donald Trump and an AI-generated photo.
Source: MEGA; @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL

Donald Trump shared a series of AI-generated images and videos over the holiday weekend.

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Sept. 13 2026, Published 3:51 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump spent the holiday weekend flooding social media with AI-generated images, and the posts quickly turned into another round of online alarm over his behavior.

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Image of Donald Trump’s Truth Social post depicted him alongside George Washington.
Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL

Donald Trump’s Truth Social post depicted him alongside George Washington.

The 80-year-old president shared a string of surreal images and videos on Truth Social, including depictions of himself launching a nuclear war from space, standing before robots with captions such as “give them nightmares,” meeting with George Washington in the Oval Office and changing New Mexico to “New America.”

The White House also posted an AI-generated video on X showing Trump as Green Lantern, using a glowing power ring to build a border wall, pose near military aircraft and oversee a construction site.

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A Superhero Post Gets Mocked

Image of The White House released an AI video portraying Donald Trump as the superhero Green Lantern.
Source: @WhiteHouse/X

The White House released an AI video portraying Donald Trump as the superhero Green Lantern.

The Green Lantern video used the oath associated with the DC comic book characters: “In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil’s might beware my power… Green Lantern’s light!”

The post was soundtracked by Kanye West’s “Flashing Lights,” and arrived the same night Episode 4 of HBO’s Lanterns aired.

Critics quickly mocked the video. Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger in a post on X called it “some of the stupidest c--p I’ve ever seen,” adding, “It’s actually funny and pathetic.”

Democratic strategist Jon Cooper wrote, “Trump is a total nut job. Anyone who still supports him at this point is as crazy as he is.”

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Truth Social Goes Full AI

Image of Critics mocked the president’s AI-generated content as his online activity drew fresh attention.
Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL

Critics mocked the president’s AI-generated content as his online activity drew fresh attention.

Trump’s own posts included images of U.S. military attacks on Iran’s Kharg Island, an image of himself smashing a chunk of land depicting Iran with a giant American-flag hammer and Space Force uniform designs.

He also shared a fake image of actor Robert De Niro, a longtime critic, holding a shirt reading, “Trump is my president.” Trump captioned it, “Even this jerk is beginning to get it!”

The 25th Amendment Talk Returns

Image of The posts prompted renewed calls from critics for action under the 25th Amendment.
Source: MEGA

The posts prompted renewed calls from critics for action under the 25th Amendment.

The posts prompted some critics to call for Trump’s removal under the 25th Amendment, which allows a president to be removed if the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet tell Congress he is unable to carry out the office’s duties.

“Trump’s Truth Social right now is pure chaos. What exactly is the 25th Amendment for, if not this?” Call to Activism, an account with more than a million followers, wrote on X.

Republicans Against Trump posted, “Trump is absolutely losing it. 25th Amendment now.”

Any such effort would be unlikely to succeed, however, since it would require a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate.

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