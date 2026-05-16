Every Major Figure Who Has Called to Invoke 25th Amendment to Remove Donald Trump From Office

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In one expletive-laden message on Truth Social on April 5, Trump wrote, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F-----' Strait, you crazy b--------, or you'll be living in H--- - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah." Amid scrutiny, OK! rounded up the major figures supporting efforts to invoke the 25th Amendment against Trump.

Adam Kinzinger

Source: MEGA

Former GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger joined the efforts to invoke the 25th Amendment, writing on X, "This is absolutely insane and 25th amendment grounds in and of itself." He previously became the first Republican lawmaker to support removing Trump from office following the U.S. Capitol attack in January 2021.

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Alex Jones

Source: @THEALEXJONESSHOW/X; MEGA

"How do we 25th Amendment his a--?" far-right radio host Alex Jones said in an episode of his show.

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Anthony Scaramucci

Source: MEGA

Trump's former White House official Anthony Scaramucci shared on X, "It was at this point that our Founders thought the best thing to do would be to remove a mad man who has the executive office. It became more formalized with the 25th amendment, but more people now should be calling for this man's removal."

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Candace Owens

Source: MEGA

Once a Trump supporter, Candace Owens lambasted the Republican leader while urging his removal from office. "The 25th amendment needs to be invoked.He is a genocidal lunatic. Our Congress and military need to intervene. We are beyond madness," she posted on X.

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Chris Murphy

Source: MEGA

In an interview with CNN, Senator Chris Murphy said he understands why some Republicans have raised the 25th Amendment. "No president in control of his senses would publicly promise to eradicate an entire civilization," he added. "Trump seems to be taking us on a path to mass war crimes. That's a path we cannot accept."

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Dan Goldman

Source: MEGA

Representative Dan Goldman, who led Trump's first impeachment inquiry, urged the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment after a Wall Street Journal report claimed the president had limited knowledge of a rescue operation in Iran due to his "impatience." "The commander-in-chief was excluded from commanding a military operation because he was acting so crazy. Think about that," he wrote on X. "Trump is not well. We need the 25th amendment before something really bad happens on US soil."

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Ed Markey

Source: MEGA

Senator Ed Markey released a statement on X, calling for "Trump Removal Over Threat to Eradicate 'Civilization' in Iran." "With each passing day, it becomes increasingly apparent that Donald Trump is unstable and a clear and present danger, not just to American people but to the world," he said. "He must be removed from office before he causes incalculable and unfathomable harm." He continued, "At this point, a war powers resolution, although required under our constitutional order, will not be enough. We have a warmonger the White House. He has threatened war crimes on an apocalyptic scale and appears eager to commit them, including through the possible use of nuclear weapons. We cannot fund this illegal war. The Congress must act now." Senator Markey said the House and Senate "must return to session," adding, "The House must pass articles of impeachment, and then the Senate must vote to convict and remove the President. Or, the cabinet and Vice President, with congressional concurrence, must invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump. His threats cannot be dismissed as mere rhetoric. This is as grave a moment as the world has faced in the nuclear era."

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Ilhan Omar

Source: MEGA

In a social media post, Representative Ilhan Omar called Trump an "unhinged lunatic" who "must be removed from office." "This is not ok. Invoke the 25th amendment. Impeach. Remove," the Democratic Party member added.

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Jamie Raskin

Source: MEGA

Representative Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, strengthened his backing to remove Trump from the White House by introducing a bill to create a "Commission on Presidential Capacity" under Section 4 of the 25th Amendment. It would determine whether the president is no longer fit to serve in office. He also told TIME in an interview, "There's obviously tremendous anxiety in the country about the deranged conduct and behavior of the President. For people to say we should just go ahead and impeach him simply denies this political reality. There is not a single Republican who has called for impeachment or indicated to us interest in impeachment at this point."

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JB Pritzker

Source: MEGA

Joining more than 50 House Democrats and conservative pundits calling for Trump's removal from office, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker declared on X the 25th Amendment "must be invoked." "This is not foreign policy, it's a deranged mad man threatening to wipe out an entire country," he said.

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Joe Walsh

Source: MEGA

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"His Easter morning post. And just 2 days ago, one of his religious advisers compared him to Jesus Christ. He will forever be a stain on this country. And the world. 25th Amendment. Now," former GOP Representative Joe Walsh wrote on X.

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John Brennan

Source: MEGA

Former Central Intelligence Agency director John Brennan supported formal efforts to deem Trump unfit for office, contending the 25th Amendment's involuntary removal clause was "written with Donald Trump in mind." "This person is clearly unhinged," he told MS NOW.

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Joy Behar

Source: MEGA

Joy Behar revealed she wants her legacy to be "that I helped get Trump out of office." "That's what I really care about," she shared, adding she had done it previously. "I want to do it a second time. This time he's much more dangerous than he was before."

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Marjorie Taylor Greene

Source: MEGA

Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a post on X, in which she referred to Trump's post about Iran's civilization as "evil and madness." "25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization," said the former congresswoman.

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Melanie Stansbury

Source: MEGA

"The emperor has no clothes. Time for the #25thAmendment. Congress and the Cabinet must act," Representative Melanie Stansbury posted on X.

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Rashida Tlaib

Source: MEGA

Representative Rashida Tlaib also backed moves to remove Trump from the White House on X, writing, "After bombing a school and massacring young girls, the war criminal in the White House is threatening genocide. It's time to invoke the 25th Amendment. This maniac should be removed from office."

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Ro Khanna

Source: MEGA

On X, Representative Ro Khanna highlighted the "need to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump." "Threatening war crimes is a blatant violation of our constitution and the Geneva Conventions," he added in the caption.

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Scott McConnell

Source: MEGA

The American Conservative co-founder Scott McConnell directly urged Vice President J.D. Vance to invoke the 25th Amendment and push Trump out of office. "My advice to Vance: Announce your support of 25th amendment transition," he wrote on X. "Say Chris Murphy or similar will be veep. Announce you will NOT be a candidate in 2028. Use your position, access to the media to explain why this is necessary. Don't resign." McConnell then called Murphy an "antiwar Democrat, smart and not super woke."

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Seth Moulton

Source: MEGA

Representative Seth Moulton said "temporary ceasefire or not," the president "already committed an impeachable offense." He added on X, "Congress needs to get back to work and remove him from office before he does more damage to our country and the world."

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Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Whoopi Goldberg

Source: The View/YouTube

After Trump shared an AI-generated photo of himself depicted as Jesus-like figure, The View co-hosts insisted the president should no longer remain in office. "I think our founding fathers did a lot of things right, and the 25th amendment is there for a reason. No one that holds that office, which is arguably the most powerful office in the world, does things like that," said Sunny Hostin, branding the image "blasphemous." Meanwhile, former Trump White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin said his ex-boss' actions are considered "blasphemy, depicting yourself as Christ, elevating yourself to the level of Christ." "To declare kind of an open season on the pope, the leader of the largest faith in the United States, the most charitable faith, and one that also makes up a big portion of Trump's base, makes no sense to me. It signals to me that he doesn't understand, I don't think he claims to be a person of faith, our faith is bigger than our politics," she shared, adding "God is not to be mocked." Whoopi Goldberg then pushed for Trump to be removed from office, telling the audience, "We're one of the few countries that can change because we have elections. We can make the changes we need to see."

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Ty Cobb

Source: MEGA

Ty Cobb, a former White House counsel, echoed similar calls and argued the 25th Amendment should be considered. "Given the fact that the Cabinet will not invoke the 25th Amendment for a man who is clearly insane — this war highlights that and these screeds that come out nightly, you know, at 2 a.m. or 4 a.m., or whatever time Trump decides to vent without oversight — it highlights the level of his insanity and depravity," he said on "The Jim Acosta Show."

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Yassamin Ansari

Source: MEGA