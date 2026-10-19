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Donald Trump's Blonde Hair Appears Noticeably Darker After President Admitted He Was 'Not Happy' About His Thinning Tresses

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's hair has gotten notably darker.

Oct. 19 2026, Published 3:37 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump, known around the globe for his signature blonde combover, debuted a stark, all-brown style stepping off Marine One on October 18.

The unfamiliar new mop made its debut just after the 80-year-old Trump admitted at a rally earlier this month that he was beginning to "get a little thin up there" and "not happy" about it.

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Photo of Trump has appeared with various hair colors in recent weeks.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has appeared with various hair colors in recent weeks.

The dye job appeared to happen over the weekend, as his appearance on Sunday found him with darker hair than what he had at a Saturday rally in Kentucky.

October 18 marked another iteration of his experimentation with dark new 'dos. His hair briefly appeared as a shade of brown for a day in early September. In August, it took on a more strawberry blonde hue.

“Wait a minute, wait a minute, I’m not happy right now,” he told a San Antonio crowd earlier in October. “Getting a little bit thin up there, I’m not happy."

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Biographer Says Aide Carries 'Patch Kit' for President

Photo of Trump has long made his hair his brand.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has long made his hair his brand.

One explanation of Trump's ever-changing hair has been posited by biographer Michael Wolff, who claims key aides follow the president around ready to touch up his locks at a moment's notice.

“He has somebody who’s following, and there have been a couple of people over—certainly over the political years—who’ve carried the patch kit,” Wolff told The Daily Beast in September.

Emphasizing the importance of this job to the president, Wolff quipped, "They are next to the people who carry the nuclear codes.”

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'I Have Some Very Severe Problems'

Photo of Trump's hands are consistently bruised.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's hands are consistently bruised.

The president appears to have been preoccupied with his age of late. Days before getting a dye job to fill out his scalp, he told a White House event audience that he has some "severe problems" with his health, though he played off the comment as a joke.

"But if you don't drink or you don't take drugs or if you don't smoke, there's no problem. I have other problems; I have some very severe problems. But those are not one of them. I don't wanna add them to the list,” he said.

He then joked that he "set myself up with that one," and did not elaborate on what other "severe problems" he supposedly has.

Donald Trump's Health Remains Under Scrutiny

Photo of Trump's hair keeps changing colors.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's hair keeps changing colors.

Trump's health has been under constant scrutiny through his second term. The president has displayed signs that old age could be affecting his mental capacity to handle the job's responsibilities, as he regularly dozes off during public appearances and often rambles incoherently through his speeches.

On the physical side, he has bruising on both hands that he says is a side effect of his massive daily aspirin intake, and in recent weeks, he has been filmed tapping his legs as he struggles to walk, fueling speculation.

The White House continues to insist Trump is in perfect health.

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