Donald Trump's Blonde Hair Appears Noticeably Darker After President Admitted He Was 'Not Happy' About His Thinning Tresses

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Donald Trump, known around the globe for his signature blonde combover, debuted a stark, all-brown style stepping off Marine One on October 18. The unfamiliar new mop made its debut just after the 80-year-old Trump admitted at a rally earlier this month that he was beginning to "get a little thin up there" and "not happy" about it.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump has appeared with various hair colors in recent weeks.

The dye job appeared to happen over the weekend, as his appearance on Sunday found him with darker hair than what he had at a Saturday rally in Kentucky. October 18 marked another iteration of his experimentation with dark new 'dos. His hair briefly appeared as a shade of brown for a day in early September. In August, it took on a more strawberry blonde hue. “Wait a minute, wait a minute, I’m not happy right now,” he told a San Antonio crowd earlier in October. “Getting a little bit thin up there, I’m not happy."

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Biographer Says Aide Carries 'Patch Kit' for President

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has long made his hair his brand.

One explanation of Trump's ever-changing hair has been posited by biographer Michael Wolff, who claims key aides follow the president around ready to touch up his locks at a moment's notice. “He has somebody who’s following, and there have been a couple of people over—certainly over the political years—who’ve carried the patch kit,” Wolff told The Daily Beast in September. Emphasizing the importance of this job to the president, Wolff quipped, "They are next to the people who carry the nuclear codes.”

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'I Have Some Very Severe Problems'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's hands are consistently bruised.

The president appears to have been preoccupied with his age of late. Days before getting a dye job to fill out his scalp, he told a White House event audience that he has some "severe problems" with his health, though he played off the comment as a joke. "But if you don't drink or you don't take drugs or if you don't smoke, there's no problem. I have other problems; I have some very severe problems. But those are not one of them. I don't wanna add them to the list,” he said. He then joked that he "set myself up with that one," and did not elaborate on what other "severe problems" he supposedly has.

Donald Trump's Health Remains Under Scrutiny

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's hair keeps changing colors.