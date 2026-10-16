Politics Donald Trump Says 'I Have Some Very Severe Problems' Amid Mounting Concerns About His Physical and Mental Health Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he was joking when he said he had 'some very severe problems.' Lesley Abravanel Oct. 16 2026, Published 3:14 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During a Rose Garden event, President Donald Trump stated has "some very severe problems," immediately sparking media speculation and social media discussion. The comments were made during a White House event honoring first responders while Trump was speaking about his lifelong choice to abstain from alcohol, smoking and drugs. “You know, I’m fortunate,” he said. “I don’t smoke, and I don’t drink. And I have no longing to drink. My friends, they drink, and they have a real hard time. You know, they’re addicted. They have a really hard time staying away.”

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'I Have Other Problems'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump consistently touts his abstention from alcohol and drugs as the key to his 'perfect health.'

“And drugs, probably even more so, probably the same, but as alcohol,” Trump continued. "But if you don't drink or you don't take drugs or if you don't smoke, there's no problem. I have other problems; I have some very severe problems. But those are not one of them. I don't wanna add them to the list,” admitted the 80-year-old POTUS, whose alcoholic brother Fred died at age 42. He then joked to Attorney General Todd Blanche that he had "set myself up with that one," predicting critics would immediately investigate what those "severe problems" were. Anticipating the media's questions, Trump laughed and admitted, "I actually don't know," clarifying he was just having fun.

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Source: MEGA The POTUS' brother, who died at age 42, struggled with alcoholism.

Although Trump walked back the comment as a lighthearted quip, the exchange has fueled ongoing political and public debate over what those problems could be. Critics and some media commentators see the remark as part of a broader pattern of rambling public speeches, linking it to ongoing scrutiny of his cognitive clarity and physical health.

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Mary Trump Shaded Her Uncle

Source: MEGA Niece Mary Trump said her uncle is suffering from physical and mental problems.

Many widely shared the snippet as "breaking news," asserting that the president had just admitted to major, unrevealed health problems, especially after bragging about “acing” his latest of many cognitive tests given to patients suspected of suffering from dementia. Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, emphasized that her uncle has remained the same person for decades, rejecting claims from former allies that he is only now becoming unhinged.

Source: MEGA Experts have noted Trump's cognitive decline despite his insistence that he is the sharpest human in the history of humanity.