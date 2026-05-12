Donald Trump's 'Cognitive Issues Are a Crisis': Critics Sound Alarm on Dementia Concerns After President's Latest Senseless Rant
May 12 2026, Published 10:12 a.m. ET
Dementia concerns surrounding Donald Trump have erupted as the president continues to explain the difference between sea and see.
The president's rumored cognitive decline sparked a social media frenzy after the 79-year-old leader gave a rambling vocabulary lesson in the middle of discussing drug problems in the United States.
Trump's senseless rant occurred at the White House on Tuesday, May 12, as he hosted law enforcement officials for a dinner in the Rose Garden in celebration of National Police Week.
Addressing the illegal importation of drugs into the country, Trump suddenly went on a tangent about a not-so-common mix-up of the words sea and see.
"Drugs coming by sea meaning coming by water. A lot of people don’t know what I mean by sea. They think I mean vision. I’m talking about sea like the sea," he declared.
Trump's comments quickly sent critics over the edge, as many called out his apparently worsening cognitive capabilities — especially considering the POTUS just explained the difference between the two words less than one week prior.
'He's Getting Worse'
"When he says 'a lot of people' he means 'me.' His cognitive issues are a crisis," one social media user declared, while another admitted, "He’s getting worse."
"OK grandpa, we need you to finish the rest of your mash potatoes because it’s time for bed," a third troll mocked, while a fourth suggested, "I’m telling you — this motherf----- learned like WEEKS ago, that 'by sea' wasn’t 'by see.'" And that is f------ INSANE.
"No one, literally NO ONE thinks now or thought ever, that it was 'by see,'" the individual added. "No one who is not brain dead or an illiterate f------ toddler."
- Donald Trump Branded 'Dumbest President in History' as He Explains the Difference Between Sea and See
- Donald Trump Accused of Having Dementia: 17 People Who Spoke About the Ex-POTUS' Cognitive Decline
- #TrumpIsNotWell Trends After Voters Worry About Donald Trump's Mental Fitness Ahead of 2024 Election: 'Needs a Psychiatric Evaluation'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'Idiot of the Century'
Trump has been stuck on the difference between sea and see for days, as he provided a similar explanation during a White House event for Military Mother’s Day on Wednesday, May 6.
Once again discussing a decrease in drug trafficking, Trump noted, "By sea — by sea, by ocean, by the water, you know. A lot of people say, ‘What do you mean by sea?’ I said, see, like vision? No. It’s sea. S-E-A."
His comments caused one social media user to brand Trump the "idiot of the century."
"Hands down. I doubt we’ll ever see a dumber president than Trump," the person snubbed.
Morning Joe co-host Jonathan Lemire also weighed in on the Republican leader's odd remarks the following morning alongside The Bulwark’s managing editor Sam Stein, joking, "Sam, did you know that there are some words that sound the same, but have different meanings and are spelled differently? Apparently, the president was just alerted to this fact.”
In response, Stein quipped, "I was confused by ‘sea’ versus ‘see’ as well, hopefully he articulated the differences between the water fair and kind and what you do with your eyes."