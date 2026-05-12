Donald Trump's 'Cognitive Issues Are a Crisis': Critics Sound Alarm on Dementia Concerns After President's Latest Senseless Rant

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Dementia concerns surrounding Donald Trump have erupted as the president continues to explain the difference between sea and see. The president's rumored cognitive decline sparked a social media frenzy after the 79-year-old leader gave a rambling vocabulary lesson in the middle of discussing drug problems in the United States. Trump's senseless rant occurred at the White House on Tuesday, May 12, as he hosted law enforcement officials for a dinner in the Rose Garden in celebration of National Police Week.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump explained the difference between sea and see twice in one week.

Addressing the illegal importation of drugs into the country, Trump suddenly went on a tangent about a not-so-common mix-up of the words sea and see. "Drugs coming by sea meaning coming by water. A lot of people don’t know what I mean by sea. They think I mean vision. I’m talking about sea like the sea," he declared. Trump's comments quickly sent critics over the edge, as many called out his apparently worsening cognitive capabilities — especially considering the POTUS just explained the difference between the two words less than one week prior.

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'He's Getting Worse'

Source: MEGA 'His cognitive issues are a crisis,' one critic warned.

"When he says 'a lot of people' he means 'me.' His cognitive issues are a crisis," one social media user declared, while another admitted, "He’s getting worse." "OK grandpa, we need you to finish the rest of your mash potatoes because it’s time for bed," a third troll mocked, while a fourth suggested, "I’m telling you — this motherf----- learned like WEEKS ago, that 'by sea' wasn’t 'by see.'" And that is f------ INSANE. "No one, literally NO ONE thinks now or thought ever, that it was 'by see,'" the individual added. "No one who is not brain dead or an illiterate f------ toddler."

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'Idiot of the Century'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was deemed the 'idiot of the century' after a recent senseless rant.

Trump has been stuck on the difference between sea and see for days, as he provided a similar explanation during a White House event for Military Mother’s Day on Wednesday, May 6. Once again discussing a decrease in drug trafficking, Trump noted, "By sea — by sea, by ocean, by the water, you know. A lot of people say, ‘What do you mean by sea?’ I said, see, like vision? No. It’s sea. S-E-A." His comments caused one social media user to brand Trump the "idiot of the century."

Source: MEGA 'I doubt we’ll ever see a dumber president than Trump,' another hater declared.