Donald Trump's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Diagnosed With Cancer at Age 68, President Reveals: 'Her Prognosis Is Excellent'

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Donald Trump's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has begun a brave fight against cancer. On Monday, March 16, the president of the United States revealed his "most important advisor" had been diagnosed with b----- cancer, noting Wiles, 68, will continue working for the Trump administration while receiving treatment. "Susie Wiles is an incredible Chief of Staff, a great person, and one of the strongest people I know but, unfortunately, she has been diagnosed with early stage b----- cancer, and has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

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White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles to Keep Working While Receiving Treatment

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said Susie Wiles will continue working as she receives treatment.

The POTUS continued: "She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent! During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy!" "Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her," Trump added. "Susie, as one of my closest and most important advisors, is tough and deeply committed to serving the American People. She will soon be better than ever!"

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump announced Susie Wiles' health diagnosis via Truth Social.

The U.S. commander-in-chief said he and wife Melania Trump are "with her in every way" and "look forward to working with Susie on the many big and wonderful things that are happening for the benefit of our Country!" In a statement addressing the president's announcement, Wiles shared, "This past week, I was diagnosed with breast cancer."

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Susie Wiles Is 'Encouraged by a Strong Prognosis'

Source: MEGA Susie Wiles has served as has served as the 32nd White House chief of staff since January 2025.

"Nearly one in eight women in the United States will face this diagnosis. Every day, these women continue to raise their families, go to work, and serve their communities with strength and determination. I now join their ranks," she wrote. Noting she was "grateful to have an outstanding team of doctors who detected the cancer early and are guiding my care, and I am encouraged by a strong prognosis," Wiles mentioned, "I am also deeply thankful for the support and encouragement of President Trump as I undergo treatment and continue serving in my role as White House Chief of Staff."

'She Will Win This Battle With Grace'

Source: MEGA Deputy White House Chief of Staff James Blair sent a message of support to Susie Wiles after her cancer diagnosis.