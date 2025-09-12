Donald Trump's 'Droopy' Face at 9/11 Memorial Convinces Critics He Suffered a Stroke
President Donald Trump took the podium at the Pentagon on Thursday, September 11, to address the nation as he honored the 3,000 lives that perished from the 9/11 attacks — but people were more focused on his appearance than his words.
As he began to speak, Trump expressed his condolences to Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist who was shot and killed in a political assassination on Wednesday, September 10.
Donald Trump's 'Droopy' Face
After his speech went live, observers pointed out his “droopy” face, as the right side hung lower than the left, leading many to believe he suffered a stroke.
“Trump looked absolutely awful during his attendance at a 9/11 ceremony at the Pentagon,” Ben Meiselas said during an episode of the “MeidasTouch” podcast. “His face was very droopy; he seemed addled, like he didn’t even know where he was.”
'This Man Is Not Well'
Many critics agreed about the peculiarity of Trump’s face, taking to X to express their doubt about his health being in good standing.
“This man is not well. What the h--- is going on with Trump? No, that is not normal facial droop from sleeping,” wrote one person.
“A video. Not just a still image. That sure looks like the face droop my uncle had when he had a stroke,” said another.
“Trump looks terrible. Look at the droopy mouth. The leg swelling, mysterious bruising, etc. There is something seriously wrong with him. Trump is not well,” agreed a third.
Critics Speculate Donald Trump Shared an AI Video to Hide His 'Droopy' Face
Some critics also pointed to a video shared on Trump’s Instagram on Wednesday, after Kirk was confirmed dead. In the clip, the president’s image seemed like it could have been altered by using AI, leading many to believe that the White House is hard at work in their efforts to hide the severity of Trump’s health complications.
“While Trump was in full relax mode, his face started to droop on one side. Significant sign from someone who has recently had a stroke. No wonder his Oval Office address was AI generated,” the observer stated.
'He Is in Ailing Health'
Independent journalist Adam Cochran expressed his certainty about Trump having suffered a stroke as he shared multiple images of the 79-year-old president from his speech at the Pentagon as well as his questionable video from the Oval Office.
“Yesterday, the video he posted had weird AI editing, raising questions on if it was authentic and just had jump/morph cuts, or if they had reworked it with AI,” Cochran wrote on X in a 16-part thread.
Cochran added, “At what point are we going to clue in to the President’s stroke? He is in ailing health, and while duly paying respects to those who lost their lives on 9/11 is barely able to control the right side of his face.”