Donald Trump's Weird Hairdo Is 'by Design' to Stand Out Against Other Political Figures

Over the years, Donald Trump’s hairdo and whether or not it’s natural have been up for debate. From color changes to his styling, the president has remained firm in his assertion that his hair is the real deal.

Despite his claim, author Michael Wolff, who has published multiple books about Trump, suggested on “The Daily Beast” podcast that the president’s signature hair is “by design” to stand out against other political figures.

Wolff noted how Trump used his controversial appearance to have a leg up on Joe Biden during the 2024 election.