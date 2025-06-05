or
Donald Trump's Weird Hairdo Is 'by Design' to Stand Out Against Other Political Figures

photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

There's a good reason why Donald Trump's hair stands out.

By:

June 5 2025, Published 1:47 p.m. ET

Over the years, Donald Trump’s hairdo and whether or not it’s natural have been up for debate. From color changes to his styling, the president has remained firm in his assertion that his hair is the real deal.

Despite his claim, author Michael Wolff, who has published multiple books about Trump, suggested on “The Daily Beast” podcast that the president’s signature hair is “by design” to stand out against other political figures.

Wolff noted how Trump used his controversial appearance to have a leg up on Joe Biden during the 2024 election.

Donald Trump Uses His Hairstyle as Leverage

donald trumps hairdo by design to stand out political figures
Source: mega

The author agreed that Donald Trump's hairstyle sets him apart from the rest.

“He looks gray,” Wolff said of Biden. “He’s washed out. You know, his hair is — what’s left of it — is gray. The skin is gray. The suits are gray.”

“And Trump would point out, ‘Look at him,’” the author continued. “‘Nobody even sees him. Everybody notices me.’”

“Which is absolutely true,” Wolff elaborated. “And side by side, you know, who do you notice? You notice this guy, this appalling-looking guy who is Donald Trump, and not just the relatively normal old man-looking guy that Biden was.”

Stormy Daniels Recalls What Donald Trump Said About His Hair

donald trumps hairdo by design to stand out against political figures
Source: mega

Michael Wolff suggested the president looks the way he does because he believes it's 'effective.'

“He looks that way because he thinks that’s an effective way to look,” he noted.

Wolff went on to reference Stormy Daniels’ 2018 book, Full Disclosure, where she cited a story from her alleged affair with Trump in 2006.

In her book, Daniels wrote about how the president claimed “every celebrity stylist” offered to fix his “ridiculous” hair.

Donald Trump's Hair Is His 'Trademark'

donald trump weird hairdo
Source: mega

Stormy Daniels said Donald Trump told her his hair is his 'trademark.'

“Everybody talks about it,” Trump said, per Daniels. “It’s my thing. It’s my trademark. Plus, if I let this person do it, it will just p--- off all these other people. ‘Well, why did you let him do it?’ I know a lot of people who would kill to do it. The best. The best of the best.”

Though Trump has denied speaking with Daniels about his hairstyle, actor Seth Rogen, whom the adult entertainer starred alongside in Knocked Up, confirmed her story.

Seth Rogen Discusses Donald Trump's Hair

donald trumps hairdo by design stand out political figures
Source: mega

Donald Trump reportedly thinks his 'power' is rooted in his weird hairstyle.

Rogen discussed the topic in the 2024 documentary Stormy, where he recalled Daniels saying Trump believed his “power” was rooted in his hair, and if his hairdo was any different, he’d lose his “power and his stature.”

“And that’s why, even though he knows it’s ridiculous and… objectively not passing all the checkmarks you would want a head of hair to pass, to him, that is preferable than cutting it off because he has, like, superstitions about it,” Rogen said.

