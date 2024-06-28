OK Magazine
'Straight Out of a Video Game': Donald Trump Mocked for Having 'Poorly Rendered' Hair During the Presidential Debate

Donald Trump's hair during the presidential debate.
By:

Jun. 27 2024, Published 9:35 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump's hair was the subject of ridicule on social media, with critics comparing his trim at the 2024 presidential debate to that of a PS2 video game character.

trump debate
Donald Trump appeared to have a strange haircut at the CNN presidential debate.

Screenshots from the debate were shared with some users referring to the New York businessman as a "poorly rendered gmod model."

Another wrote, "This is the worst 2004 video game I've ever experienced in my life. I can't even take out the walking skeleton 10 feet away."

Trump's hair has been working against the former president for some time now.

A recent photo, also shared on X, showed the ex-president's head of hair in the breeze leading to people to question if he's had a transplant in the past or if he currently has hair plugs.

One person joked, "No wonder why he hates wind. His transplants can’t get weaved enough to cover everything," while another said, "The only thing working harder than his lawyers is his plugs right now against the wind."

donald trump mocked poorly rendered hair presidential debate
Donald Trump's hair left people confused.

The convicted former president's mane also looked unkempt while he was saluting the flag during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix back in May.

Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on the look, including True Lies actor and comedian Tom Arnold.

"Trump told me he also had a scalp reduction like I did where they remove a 6 inch circle of bald scalp on top of your skull because you don’t have enough donor hair from the back of your head to fill it in. Then they sew it up. He said it gave him a face lift but it’s brutal and required a lot of pain medicine which makes you crazy. It was during the recovery his first wife accused him of raping her. I think they are illegal now," the actor claimed.

donald trump hair
Trump is a convicted felon.

As OK! previously reported, before the debate, Trump claimed he might let Biden win the upcoming debate to make sure the president doesn't get removed from the Democratic ticket.

During an interview with Steve Gruber, the former president said, "They’ve done polling, and I do better against almost everybody."

“And so they don’t want to take him off,” he continued. “Maybe I’m better off losing the debate. I’ll make sure he stays. I’ll lose the debate on purpose. Maybe I’ll do something like that.”

