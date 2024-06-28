'Straight Out of a Video Game': Donald Trump Mocked for Having 'Poorly Rendered' Hair During the Presidential Debate

Former President Donald Trump's hair was the subject of ridicule on social media, with critics comparing his trim at the 2024 presidential debate to that of a PS2 video game character.

Donald Trump appeared to have a strange haircut at the CNN presidential debate.

Screenshots from the debate were shared with some users referring to the New York businessman as a "poorly rendered gmod model."

Another wrote, "This is the worst 2004 video game I've ever experienced in my life. I can't even take out the walking skeleton 10 feet away."

