or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donatella Versace
OK LogoNEWS

Donatella Versace, 70, Flaunts Fresh Look After Rumored Facelift: Photo

Two photos of Donatells Bersace
Source: mega;@donatella_versace/instagram

Designer Donatella Versace is turning heads.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 25 2025, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donatella Versace showed off a fresh complexion amid rumors she underwent a facelift.

On Sunday, August 24, the designer posted a glamorous new photo where she rocked a sequined cream gown while gazing off into the distance.

Article continues below advertisement

Donatella Versace's New Photo

New photo of Donatella Versace
Source: @donatella_versace/instagram

Donatella Versace dazzled in a new Instagram photo.

The fashion icon wore her blonde locks in waves and accessorized with several pearl necklaces and a few rings.

"Summer twilight ✨🌅💜," Versace, 70, captioned the shot, in which she appeared to be sitting on a luxury boat.

"Simply beautiful 😌🙏🌹," commented Vera Wang, while Lauren Sánchez wrote, "Golden hour ❤️."

"The best she's ever looked," one fan declared. "Very natural and demure."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo Donatella Versace
Source: mega

Facelift rumors surfaced in December 2024.

Versace's looks have changed over the years, with people most recently accusing her of having work done in December 2024 when she attended The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical in London.

Comments on her upload from the event included, "Someone needs to find out who this doctor in Hollywood is who is performing these miracles.😱," with another writing, "Siempre viva! She drank the potion, and she is giving!💜💜💜."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Donatella Versace

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photos of Donatella Versace over the year.
Source: mega

Donatella Versace has never confirmed is she's had plastic surgery,

While the star hasn't commented on the allegations, Anastasia Koles, the founder of ALTA Medispa, revealed what she thinks Versace may have done to improve her look.

"When it comes to Donatella, it’s impossible to say with certainty what procedures she may or may not have had without assessing her in person," she told a news outlet. "From images, her lips do appear smaller compared to before, which can happen for a few reasons. In the past, she seems to have had permanent fillers, likely silicone, in combination with hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers layered on top."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donatella Versace
Source: mega

The fashionista admitted she doesn't like the 'natural' look.

"If the HA filler has been dissolved or has naturally broken down, that could explain the reduction in volume," she continued. "The initial widening of her lips may also have been due to silicone combined with the effects of a high-tension facelift, where the skin is pulled quite tightly to the sides of the face," said the expert. "Her jawline also appears more defined, which could be the result of dermal filler to enhance structure or skin-tightening treatments such as RF microneedling, both of which are commonly used to create a sharper, more contoured appearance."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donatella Versace
Source: @donatella_versace/instagram

The star hasn't commented on any plastic surgery speculation over the years.

That being said, Koles acknowledged that "natural aging" can also affect the skin and tissue and make things look different.

Versace has never discussed whether she went under the knife, but she admitted over a decade ago that she loves amping up her appearance.

"I don't even know what my natural color is. Natural? What is natural? What is that?" she quipped when asked about her bleach blonde strands. "I do not believe in totally natural for women. For me, natural has something to do with vegetables."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.