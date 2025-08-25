Donatella Versace, 70, Flaunts Fresh Look After Rumored Facelift: Photo
Donatella Versace showed off a fresh complexion amid rumors she underwent a facelift.
On Sunday, August 24, the designer posted a glamorous new photo where she rocked a sequined cream gown while gazing off into the distance.
Donatella Versace's New Photo
The fashion icon wore her blonde locks in waves and accessorized with several pearl necklaces and a few rings.
"Summer twilight ✨🌅💜," Versace, 70, captioned the shot, in which she appeared to be sitting on a luxury boat.
"Simply beautiful 😌🙏🌹," commented Vera Wang, while Lauren Sánchez wrote, "Golden hour ❤️."
"The best she's ever looked," one fan declared. "Very natural and demure."
Versace's looks have changed over the years, with people most recently accusing her of having work done in December 2024 when she attended The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical in London.
Comments on her upload from the event included, "Someone needs to find out who this doctor in Hollywood is who is performing these miracles.😱," with another writing, "Siempre viva! She drank the potion, and she is giving!💜💜💜."
- After Being Called 'Unrecognizable,' Demi Moore Finally Speaks About The Surprise Runway Experience That Had Everyone Talking
- Demi Moore's Face Looks Different In Nearly Every Instagram Post — And Fans Have Taken Notice
- Kate Beckinsale Fires Back at Trolls After She's Accused of Getting Plastic Surgery: 'I'm Not Lying'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While the star hasn't commented on the allegations, Anastasia Koles, the founder of ALTA Medispa, revealed what she thinks Versace may have done to improve her look.
"When it comes to Donatella, it’s impossible to say with certainty what procedures she may or may not have had without assessing her in person," she told a news outlet. "From images, her lips do appear smaller compared to before, which can happen for a few reasons. In the past, she seems to have had permanent fillers, likely silicone, in combination with hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers layered on top."
"If the HA filler has been dissolved or has naturally broken down, that could explain the reduction in volume," she continued. "The initial widening of her lips may also have been due to silicone combined with the effects of a high-tension facelift, where the skin is pulled quite tightly to the sides of the face," said the expert. "Her jawline also appears more defined, which could be the result of dermal filler to enhance structure or skin-tightening treatments such as RF microneedling, both of which are commonly used to create a sharper, more contoured appearance."
That being said, Koles acknowledged that "natural aging" can also affect the skin and tissue and make things look different.
Versace has never discussed whether she went under the knife, but she admitted over a decade ago that she loves amping up her appearance.
"I don't even know what my natural color is. Natural? What is natural? What is that?" she quipped when asked about her bleach blonde strands. "I do not believe in totally natural for women. For me, natural has something to do with vegetables."