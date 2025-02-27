Donatella Versace's Shocking Transformation: Before and After Photos
1998
Donatella Versace walked down the catwalk after she presented her Autumn/Winter 1998 – 1999 collection in Paris, gracing the stage in her black top and matching pants.
2002
Versace looked chic in her patterned ensemble at the Tribeca Film Festival Opening Party in 2002.
2005
For the 13th Annual Elton John Aids Foundation Oscar Party, the Italian socialite stunned in a metallic plunging dress that featured a fitted bodice embellished with sequins.
2007
The blonde babe dazzled as she posed in front of the plaques for her and Gianni Versace at the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style in Beverly Hills, Calif.
2008
The fashion designer joined the celebration of the Versace Menswear 2008 collection launch in her latex formfitting dress with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with a pair of black heels.
2009
Wearing a strapless, flowy dress, Donatella stole the spotlight at the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala in France.
2010
Donatella wowed in her sizzling cobalt blue gown with a thigh-high slit when she attended the TIME 100 Gala in New York in 2010.
She commented on her appearance amid plastic surgery rumors that same year.
"I don't even know what my natural color is. Natural? What is natural? What is that?" she said in an interview. "I do not believe in totally natural for women. For me, natural has something to do with vegetables."
2011
Clad in a yellow strapless, sequined evening gown, Donatella turned heads at the El Museo's Gala held in New York in 2011.
2012
Donatella attended Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2012 sporting a champagne strapless gown with a corseted bodice. Her dramatic makeup and long blonde hair complemented her bold look at the event.
2013
Donatella embraced her inner punk spirit when she made an appearance at the PUNK: Chaos to Couture Costume Institute Benefit Gala in 2013.
The following year, Mark Norfolk, Clinical Director for Transform Cosmetic Surgery, commented on her appearance, saying Donatella was "looking unbelievably shiny and I would put this down to her being a heavy Botox user. Botox can leave patients with a shiny, elongated line-free forehead – which is what you can see here."
2016
The businesswoman wore a full-length, gold and bronze dress that featured intricate cutouts and plunging neckline at The Fashion Awards.
2017
Donatella returned to The Fashion Awards donning a floor-length gown with a thigh-high slit, flaunting the classic designs and accents of Versace.
2018
Donatella surprised the audience members on Che tempo che fa when she made an appearance in 2018.
2020
The 69-year-old model perfectly donned a stunning green Versace dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. She also styled her bob blonde hair, accentuating her sculpted shoulder and arms.
2021
Donatella was spotted attending a Versace and Fendi fashion show at Milan Fashion Week 2021.
2022
The fashion mogul was spotted arriving at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding in 2022 wearing a pale blue top and eye-catching gold Versace pendant necklace.
2023
Donatella flaunted a black sheer long-sleeve top and floor-length skirt at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
2024
After years of plastic surgery speculations, Donatella made headlines when she debuted a different look at the Third Annual Caring For Women Dinner in New York. She stepped out in Atelier Versace floor-length gown with a feathered skirt, showcasing her curves.