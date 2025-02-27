or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Donatella Versace
OK LogoPHOTOS

Donatella Versace's Shocking Transformation: Before and After Photos

donatella versaces transformation
Source: MEGA

Donatella Versace has long been the subject of relentless plastic surgery rumors, fueled by her dramatic transformation over the years.

By:

Feb. 27 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

1998

donatella versaces transformation
Source: MEGA

Donatella Versace is the sister of Versace founder Gianni Versace.

Donatella Versace walked down the catwalk after she presented her Autumn/Winter 1998 – 1999 collection in Paris, gracing the stage in her black top and matching pants.

Article continues below advertisement

2002

donatella versaces transformation
Source: MEGA

Her brother Gianni was assassinated in 1997.

Versace looked chic in her patterned ensemble at the Tribeca Film Festival Opening Party in 2002.

Article continues below advertisement

2005

donatella versaces transformation
Source: MEGA

Donatella Versace has been married twice.

For the 13th Annual Elton John Aids Foundation Oscar Party, the Italian socialite stunned in a metallic plunging dress that featured a fitted bodice embellished with sequins.

Article continues below advertisement

2007

donatella versaces transformation
Source: MEGA

Like her brother, Donatella Versace launched a career in the fashion industry.

The blonde babe dazzled as she posed in front of the plaques for her and Gianni Versace at the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

2008

donatella versaces transformation
Source: MEGA

She has supported several charitable causes over the years.

The fashion designer joined the celebration of the Versace Menswear 2008 collection launch in her latex formfitting dress with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with a pair of black heels.

Article continues below advertisement

2009

donatella versaces transformation
Source: MEGA

Donatella Versace briefly appeared in 'Zoolander.'

Wearing a strapless, flowy dress, Donatella stole the spotlight at the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala in France.

Article continues below advertisement

2010

donatella versaces transformation
Source: MEGA

Donatella Versace has sparked plastic surgery rumors over the years.

Donatella wowed in her sizzling cobalt blue gown with a thigh-high slit when she attended the TIME 100 Gala in New York in 2010.

She commented on her appearance amid plastic surgery rumors that same year.

"I don't even know what my natural color is. Natural? What is natural? What is that?" she said in an interview. "I do not believe in totally natural for women. For me, natural has something to do with vegetables."

Article continues below advertisement

2011

donatella versaces transformation
Source: MEGA

Donatella Versace's image began to evolve in the early 2000s.

Clad in a yellow strapless, sequined evening gown, Donatella turned heads at the El Museo's Gala held in New York in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

2012

donatella versaces transformation
Source: MEGA

She is a mom-of-two.

Donatella attended Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2012 sporting a champagne strapless gown with a corseted bodice. Her dramatic makeup and long blonde hair complemented her bold look at the event.

MORE ON:
Donatella Versace

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

2013

donatella versaces transformation
Source: MEGA

Donatella Versace said balancing her life as a mom and a designer is difficult.

Donatella embraced her inner punk spirit when she made an appearance at the PUNK: Chaos to Couture Costume Institute Benefit Gala in 2013.

The following year, Mark Norfolk, Clinical Director for Transform Cosmetic Surgery, commented on her appearance, saying Donatella was "looking unbelievably shiny and I would put this down to her being a heavy Botox user. Botox can leave patients with a shiny, elongated line-free forehead – which is what you can see here."

Article continues below advertisement

2016

donatella versaces transformation
Source: MEGA

Reports suggested she started looking different after her divorce from Paul Beck.

The businesswoman wore a full-length, gold and bronze dress that featured intricate cutouts and plunging neckline at The Fashion Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

2017

donatella versaces transformation
Source: MEGA

Donatella Versace previously spent time in a rehab in Arizona due to a cocaine addiction.

Donatella returned to The Fashion Awards donning a floor-length gown with a thigh-high slit, flaunting the classic designs and accents of Versace.

Article continues below advertisement

2018

donatella versaces transformation
Source: MEGA

Aside from enhancing her facial features, she also seemingly ditched her tan to embrace a paler look.

Donatella surprised the audience members on Che tempo che fa when she made an appearance in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

2020

donatella versaces transformation
Source: MEGA

Several experts speculated she has undergone several cosmetic treatments over the years.

The 69-year-old model perfectly donned a stunning green Versace dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. She also styled her bob blonde hair, accentuating her sculpted shoulder and arms.

Article continues below advertisement

2021

donatella versaces transformation
Source: MEGA

Donatella Versace admitted she was 'not like [this] genetically,' referring to her altered appearance.

Donatella was spotted attending a Versace and Fendi fashion show at Milan Fashion Week 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

2022

donatella versaces transformation
Source: MEGA

She will turn 70 in May.

The fashion mogul was spotted arriving at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding in 2022 wearing a pale blue top and eye-catching gold Versace pendant necklace.

Article continues below advertisement

2023

donatella versaces transformation
Source: MEGA

Donatella Versace was first married to Paul Beck before moving on with Manuel Dallori, whom she divorced in 2005.

Donatella flaunted a black sheer long-sleeve top and floor-length skirt at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Article continues below advertisement

2024

donatella versaces transformation
Source: MEGA

Donatella Versace's facial features changed over the years.

After years of plastic surgery speculations, Donatella made headlines when she debuted a different look at the Third Annual Caring For Women Dinner in New York. She stepped out in Atelier Versace floor-length gown with a feathered skirt, showcasing her curves.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.