Donatella Versace Shocks Fans With Her 'New Face' While Attending Elton John's London Event: 'Someone Needs to Find Who This Doctor Is!'

Donatella Versace shocked fans when she unveiled her 'new face' at Elton John's London event.

Dec. 3 2024, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

Donatella Versace looked different when she recently attended Elton John’s charity gala premiere of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical in London.

The star made headlines for looking different during a recent appearance.

"R.S.V.P. YES The Devil Wears Prada for its Opening Gala Night. @eltonjohn you are a genius. I was hooked from the first note to the last. The show is mesmerizing 💜As co-chair of The Rocket Fund, I’m proud to stand with @eltonjohn, @davidfurnish and @ejaf this World AIDS Day.Through December 31, I’m matching every donation to the Foundation, up to $300,000. All donations today will be matched 3X! Let’s make history….in style ✨ Link in bio✨," the fashion designer, 69, posted a carousel of photos from the event on Sunday, December 1.

Of course, people couldn't believe how much she had changed. One person wrote, "Donatella new face," while another said, "Donatella! you look absolutely stunning ❤️🔥."

A third person added: "People, someone needs to find out who this doctor in Hollywood is who is performing these miracles.😱," while a fourth stated, "Siempre viva! She drank the potion, and she is giving!💜💜💜."

The fashion designer has never confirmed she's had plastic surgery.

The blonde beauty has never confirmed she's had plastic surgery, but she's made headlines for constantly changing up her look over the years.

In 2014, Mark Norfolk, Clinical Director for Transform Cosmetic Surgery, weighed in and said: "Where to start? Donatella is looking unbelievably shiny and I would put this down to her being a heavy Botox user. Botox can leave patients with a shiny, elongated line-free forehead – which is what you can see here."

Donatella Versace attended Elton John's event in London on December 1.

"It's not natural for a woman of her age to have no lines and wrinkles on her forehead or around her eyes," he explained. "I would expect her to have regular Botox treatments with her own non-surgical specialist. If you look at her eyes, they appear half shut – you see this in women who have too much Botox in their forehead and filler in their cheeks."

Donatella Versace fans called her 'gorgeous' in the latest photos.

During a 2010 interview, Versace spoke about her appearance.

“I don’t even know what my natural colour is. Natural? What is natural? What is that?” she said at the time. “I do not believe in totally natural for women. For me, natural has something to do with vegetables.”

