Donatella Versace Shocks Fans With Her 'New Face' While Attending Elton John's London Event: 'Someone Needs to Find Who This Doctor Is!'

"R.S.V.P. YES The Devil Wears Prada for its Opening Gala Night. @eltonjohn you are a genius. I was hooked from the first note to the last. The show is mesmerizing 💜As co-chair of The Rocket Fund, I’m proud to stand with @eltonjohn, @davidfurnish and @ejaf this World AIDS Day.Through December 31, I’m matching every donation to the Foundation, up to $300,000. All donations today will be matched 3X! Let’s make history….in style ✨ Link in bio✨," the fashion designer, 69, posted a carousel of photos from the event on Sunday, December 1.

Of course, people couldn't believe how much she had changed. One person wrote, "Donatella new face," while another said, "Donatella! you look absolutely stunning ❤️🔥."

A third person added: "People, someone needs to find out who this doctor in Hollywood is who is performing these miracles.😱," while a fourth stated, "Siempre viva! She drank the potion, and she is giving!💜💜💜."