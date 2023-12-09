7 of Donna Kelce's Cutest Moments With Her Sons Travis and Jason: Photos

Donna and her sons were all smiles when they posed for a picture while they were at the Turtle Bay Resort in February 2016.

Although she supports both of her sons, she told Today she would cheer one team on more than the other.

"Both fan bases are absolutely amazing; just give everything that they have on game day," she said of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. "Jason would say I'm going to root for the baby of the family, which is Travis. And I keep telling him, 'No, you've given me grandchildren.' So we'll leave it at that. It's always about the grands."