7 of Donna Kelce's Cutest Moments With Her Sons Travis and Jason: Photos
Donna Kelce Always Supports Her Sons
Donna Kelce attended the Phoenix Pro Bowl Welcome Party alongside Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce. She and her husband, Ed Kelce, welcomed Travis on October 5, 1989, and Jason on November 5, 1987.
As a mom of two athletes, she previously traveled 1,300 miles to see her sons' games set on the same day. Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles competed against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Travis' team, the Kansas City Chiefs, held a post-game press conference then.
They Took Time Off the Field
In January 2020, Donna visited Disneyland with Jason and Ed.
When asked about her favorite son off the field, she told ET she loves spending time with her grandchildren.
"I'm sure Travis will take it over soon one of these days," she said. "I can't, you know, as a mother, you just can't pick one against the other. It's 50/50 and it always will be. Each one has been my favorite at certain times in their lives."
They Spent Special Occasions Together
During the 4th of July weekend in 2015, the matriarch smiled brightly in a selfie with her children.
Donna Kelce Is a Proud Mom!
Donna and her sons were all smiles when they posed for a picture while they were at the Turtle Bay Resort in February 2016.
Although she supports both of her sons, she told Today she would cheer one team on more than the other.
"Both fan bases are absolutely amazing; just give everything that they have on game day," she said of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. "Jason would say I'm going to root for the baby of the family, which is Travis. And I keep telling him, 'No, you've given me grandchildren.' So we'll leave it at that. It's always about the grands."
Donna and Jason Supported Travis
In another Instagram photo posted in February 2020, Donna attended a Kansas City Chiefs event with her son Jason. They both declared they were fans of Andy Reid.
Always a Role Model
While Travis and Jason were not in the snap with their mom, Donna expressed how excited she was for the draft by taking two photos of herself wearing the masks of her sons' teams.
They Have a Happy Family
In May 2020, Donna uploaded a photo featuring Jason and Kelce while their beloved dogs roamed around them.
"#ucbearcats enjoying family," she captioned the post.
The siblings said their mom made the 2023 Super Bowl extra special by supporting them.
"The moment I saw mom is when I got really emotional because man, it was so awesome," Jason said in an episode of their "New Heights" podcast. "It was awesome that she was on top of the world for a week."
Travis responded, "She was the heavyweight champ, man. She was on top of it, and she shined the whole time, man. That was the coolest part. Mom, you killed it. Dad, you've been killing it."