Travis Kelce Is 'Embracing the Fame as Much as He Can' Amid Taylor Swift Romance, Mom Donna Kelce Reveals
Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, revealed how her son has been adjusting to being in the spotlight more than ever since his romance with Taylor Swift started a few months ago.
"I think the attention is just part of the whole thing. Obviously [she] is a megastar, and I think Travis is embracing [the fame] as much as he can, so I think it's OK. He likes attention, so as long as he can handle it, I don't have any problems with it. She's a very nice person," the matriarch, 71, said during an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday, November 20.
"I'm sure everybody is tired of our family in some respects, but it is really with joy that we are able to do things together," she quipped.
As OK! previously reported, ever since the two, who made headlines for their romance in September, were spotted out and about together, people have become and more invested in what their future holds.
According to a source, the pair are hot and heavy and are expected to go the distance.
"Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her," a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight. "Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."
The football star, 34, even flew to Buenos Aires, Argentina, for a few nights to see the singer, 33, perform on her Eras Tour.
While speaking on his podcast, "New Heights," Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, discussed what it was like for him to spend time with the Grammy winner's father, Scott Swift.
“He’s a huge football guy,” the former reality star stated. “He played college ball, I believe a year at Hawaii and then a year or two, I forget how long, at Delaware. I believe he was a line-backer turned center.”
“I might have persuaded him [to be a Kansas City Chiefs fan] at dinner the night before when I met him,” he joked.
Travis then spilled some minor details about their dinner together on Saturday, November 11.
“We got some good food, man. Had some empanadas and steak. They’re big on steak and all the different cuts of meat, yeah,” he said. “We got some good steak down there, man.”
Elsewhere in the conversation, Travis admitted how he felt about the "Lover" songstress changing the lyrics of "Karma" from, “Karma is the guy on the screen” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.”
“I had no clue, well I might have had a little bit of a clue. Definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth [it] still shocked me,” he said. ” I was like, ‘Oh s---. She really just said that.'”