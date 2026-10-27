Donna Mills Reveals She Refuses OnlyFans Fan Requests to Brush Her Teeth and Shares Tougher Pricing for Throwback Playboy Shots

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At 85, Donna Mills is embracing a new chapter on OnlyFans, but the Knots Landing star has made it clear that she has boundaries when it comes to fulfilling subscribers' requests. During an interview with ABC's Nightline, Mills opened up about her decision to turn down an unusual request to film herself brushing her teeth. She also teased the possibility of sharing never-before-seen photos from her past Playboy shoots. However, the actress revealed that she's still figuring out how much to charge fans for the exclusive images.

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'I'm Not Going to Brush My Teeth'

Source: MEGA Mills revealed she refuses to brush her teeth for fans.

Mills told correspondent Kayna Whitworth that her subscribers often request glimpses into her everyday routine, whether it's watching her work out on her Peloton or make a cup of coffee. However, there's one particular request the actress has no plans to fulfill. "They say they like it when you brush your teeth … I’m not going to brush my teeth," she said. The Play Misty for Me star also revealed that she believes most of her subscribers are men, though she admitted she's not entirely sure who's tuning in to watch her content.

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Mills May Charge More for Unseen Playboy Photos

Source: MEGA Mills hasn't been able to decided how much she'll charge for her unpublished Playboy shoot photos.

Mills also revealed that she's considering giving her Only---- subscribers access to never-before-seen photos from her P------ shoots, explaining that she prefers leaving a little to the imagination. "I think it’s s----- to be not just totally n-----, you know, and have a little imagination about it," she said. The actress suggested that fans might be especially interested in photos that didn't make it into the magazine. "I think the probably the most appealing would be the ones that weren't in the [music] magazine, right? because they're from the same shoot, but they weren't in the magazine," she explained. The Ladies of the House star also recalled one of her favorite shots, sharing, "One of the pictures in P------, which I think is one of the sexiest things, is me in the shower, in a dress." As for how much fans might have to pay to see the exclusive images, Mills admitted she hasn't settled on a price just yet. "Oh, boy, I’m not sure. Maybe — I’m not sure, $100," she said, before suggesting she might charge even more.

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'Life's Too Short to Live on the Sidelines'

Source: MEGA Mills revealed she is happy to join Only---- to connect with her fans directly.

Mills joined Only---- in July, hoping to connect more personally with the fans who have supported her throughout her decades-long career. At the time of her launch, the actress told Page Six that she wasn't letting her age stop her from embracing something new. "Honey, I’ve been in this business over 50 years," she said. "When something new comes along that lets me talk directly to the people who’ve stuck with me since Knots Landing, why wouldn’t I jump in? My fans are going to see the real me: the good hair days, the bad hair days, and everything in between," Mills continued. The Hollywood veteran also brushed off questions about why she decided to join the platform at this stage in her life. "Why not now? Life’s too short to sit on the sidelines," she explained.

Mills' Success Comes With Clear Boundaries

Source: MEGA Mills remains unsure of making bold content for her new account.