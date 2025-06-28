Donnie Wahlberg Fights to Bring Pal Tom Selleck Back for 'Boston Blue' Cameo: 'They Talk All the Time'
Donnie Wahlberg is rallying to bring his former costar Tom Selleck back to the screen as casting kicks off for the highly anticipated Blue Bloods offshoot, Boston Blue.
Wahlberg is determined to find a way to include his old friend and mentor in the new series.
"Donnie is an old-school loyal guy; he's going to fight for Tom to get a piece of the action. He and Tom are still very close, they talk all the time, and Donnie is well aware that Tom was not happy about Blue Bloods getting canceled," the insider told an outlet.
"Tom isn't leaning on him or demanding anything of him. He's got a movie in the works and is way too proud to beg. But Donnie wants to do this for him because it's the right thing to do and he loves working with Tom," the insider continued.
After Blue Bloods aired its series finale in December 2024, fans rallied to save the show, but it was ultimately announced that Wahlberg, 55, would lead the spin-off titled Boston Blue. Alongside him in the CBS lineup are Sonequa Martin-Green, Ernie Hudson and Maggie Lawson, with an expected premiere this fall.
Fans are left wondering if Selleck, 80, will reprise his iconic role as Frank Reagan in this new installment alongside his on-screen son as they dive into a new chapter with the Boston PD. Currently, Selleck is working on an untitled Jesse Stone project, but his IMDb page hints at potential involvement with Boston Blue.
"They have such a special bond; it really is a family feeling, and Donnie misses seeing him," the source added. "He feels confident he can make it happen because the fans would love it as well. Even if Tom isn't a full-time character, he can at least pop in and out for regular cameos, and that would probably be a good fit for him at this point in life."
Another insider confirmed that Selleck is indeed interested in appearing on Boston Blue. "Tom's been pretty vocal when it comes to his feelings about the network ending Blue Bloods," this source noted. "He did not want to say goodbye to that role, so naturally, he's very open to coming back and doing cameos on Donnie's show."
The tight-knit friendship between Wahlberg and Selleck has spanned over a decade, and they developed a strong bond during their near 15 years of working together.
"They are still very close. They grew to be like family; that's how bonded they are," the insider revealed. "They both got emotional filming their last dinner scene on Blue Bloods because it was the end, but now that this series is happening, they may get to do another. It's set in Boston, so while it won't be a regular family dinner like on the last show, there's potential, and Tom would be all for doing it."