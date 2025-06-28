Donnie Wahlberg Fights to Bring Pal Tom Selleck Back for 'Boston Blue' Cameo: 'They Talk All the Time'

Donnie Wahlberg is rallying to bring his former costar Tom Selleck back to the screen as casting kicks off for the highly anticipated Blue Bloods offshoot, Boston Blue.

Wahlberg is determined to find a way to include his old friend and mentor in the new series.

"Donnie is an old-school loyal guy; he's going to fight for Tom to get a piece of the action. He and Tom are still very close, they talk all the time, and Donnie is well aware that Tom was not happy about Blue Bloods getting canceled," the insider told an outlet.