Tom Selleck Is 'Happiest When Working': 'He Does Not View Acting as a Chore'

Selleck, best known for his role in Magnum, P.I., enjoyed an impressive 14-season run on Blue Bloods, forging tight bonds with his castmates. According to another insider, "Over the decade they worked together, they formed a very tight bond; they were a family." This connection extends beyond the camera, as he continues to keep in touch with Donnie Wahlberg, who portrayed his on-screen son.

The cancelation deeply shook Selleck, and he opened up about the emotional toll of leaving his on-set family, calling them his pals. "The hardest part for me is we had the Blue Bloods family and we had the actors’ family," he told Parade on December 6, 2024, just a week before the series finale.

He added: "It’s going to take a lot of getting used to.”