Tom Selleck Is 'Happiest When Working': 'He Does Not View Acting as a Chore'
Tom Selleck is back in the game! After the blindsiding cancelation of his beloved Blue Bloods, the iconic actor is ready to embrace a new chapter by jumping into his first project since the show's exit.
"Tom is happiest when he is working," the insider shared. "He does not view acting as a chore or something he has to do just for the money; it invigorates him."
Selleck, best known for his role in Magnum, P.I., enjoyed an impressive 14-season run on Blue Bloods, forging tight bonds with his castmates. According to another insider, "Over the decade they worked together, they formed a very tight bond; they were a family." This connection extends beyond the camera, as he continues to keep in touch with Donnie Wahlberg, who portrayed his on-screen son.
The cancelation deeply shook Selleck, and he opened up about the emotional toll of leaving his on-set family, calling them his pals. "The hardest part for me is we had the Blue Bloods family and we had the actors’ family," he told Parade on December 6, 2024, just a week before the series finale.
He added: "It’s going to take a lot of getting used to.”
But don’t count Selleck out just yet! "Given the chance, he’d jump at doing something in [the Blue Bloods] universe again," the source continued. "But he’s not going to sit home twiddling his thumbs."
While whispers circulated about possible guest appearances in Wahlberg’s Blue Bloods spinoff, Boston Blue, the actor is taking the reins. "Instead of waiting for Hollywood to come calling, he’s taking things into his own hands and has stepped in as an executive producer on his next project to make sure it gets made and to have some control," the insider noted.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Details are still under wraps, but fans can look forward to the "Untitled Jesse Stone Project," currently listed as "in development" on his IMDb page. "Plot unknown. The next installment of the Jesse Stone franchise," reads the cryptic description.
Selleck has previously played the titular Jesse Stone in nine films based on the popular detective novels, with the last entry dropping in 2015.
"He’s very big on having some control going forward in all that he does," noted the insider. "Make no mistake, he plans to do a lot. He wants to prove 80 isn’t past the point of being productive; he actually feels very full of vigor and he’s ready to show the world age is just a number."