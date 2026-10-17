Donnie Wahlberg Hints at Tom Selleck's Potential Return to 'Boston Blue': 'When the Time Is Right'
Oct. 17 2026, Updated 3:44 p.m. ET
Donnie Wahlberg opened up about Tom Selleck's thoughts on the spinoff series Boston Blue during CBS Fest.
In an interview, Wahlberg confirmed that Selleck supports the new series but his return is uncertain.
Donnie Wahlberg Says Tom Selleck Could Return to 'Boston Blue'
“[With] Tom, when the time is right, I’m sure we’ll find something to do together [on the show],” Wahlberg stated. He suggested that Selleck “may want to play” Frank Reagan again, but it ultimately depends on the timing and script.
The Blue Bloods franchise, which premiered in September 2010, introduced audiences to the Reagan family, including Frank, portrayed by Selleck. The series concluded after 14 seasons, leaving fans wondering about the future of their favorite characters.
Wahlberg expressed excitement about past cast members returning, saying, “We’ve had other members of the cast of Blue Bloods on. It’s been incredible.” As the current season progresses, fans can expect surprises related to other Reagan family members.
'Blue Bloods' Cancelation Left Tom Selleck Frustrated
In 2023, speculation arose regarding the show’s cancellation, despite its renewal. The cast agreed to a 25 percent pay cut, which led to Selleck's public frustration. He told TV Insider in October 2024, “I’m kind of frustrated,” reflecting on the show’s long-standing success.
Selleck voiced concerns that Blue Bloods was taken for granted, stating, “It’s going to take a long time to sort all of this out.” He acknowledged the abrupt end to filming and the impact it had on his routine.
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Tom Selleck Remains Open to Reprising Frank Reagan
As the final episode aired, Selleck contemplated his next career steps. “I don’t know where my next job will take me. A good Western is always on my list,” he shared with Parade. He also expressed a desire to explore comedy.
When asked about a potential return for Boston Blue, Selleck remained receptive, stating, “I’m open to suggestions, because I love Frank Reagan, but nobody’s really asked.”
Fans can tune in to Boston Blue, which airs on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET. The possibility of Selleck’s return keeps the excitement alive for viewers eager to see more of the Reagan family saga.