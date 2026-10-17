or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Blue Bloods
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Donnie Wahlberg Hints at Tom Selleck's Potential Return to 'Boston Blue': 'When the Time Is Right'

Photo of Donnie Wahlberg and Tom Selleck.
Source: MEGA

Donnie Wahlberg discussed Tom Selleck’s possible return as Frank Reagan in 'Boston Blue.'

Profile Image

Oct. 17 2026, Updated 3:44 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donnie Wahlberg opened up about Tom Selleck's thoughts on the spinoff series Boston Blue during CBS Fest.

In an interview, Wahlberg confirmed that Selleck supports the new series but his return is uncertain.

Article continues below advertisement

Donnie Wahlberg Says Tom Selleck Could Return to 'Boston Blue'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Donnie Wahlberg discussed Tom Selleck’s possible return to 'Boston Blue' during an interview at CBS Fest.
Source: MEGA

Donnie Wahlberg discussed Tom Selleck’s possible return to 'Boston Blue' during an interview at CBS Fest.

“[With] Tom, when the time is right, I’m sure we’ll find something to do together [on the show],” Wahlberg stated. He suggested that Selleck “may want to play” Frank Reagan again, but it ultimately depends on the timing and script.

The Blue Bloods franchise, which premiered in September 2010, introduced audiences to the Reagan family, including Frank, portrayed by Selleck. The series concluded after 14 seasons, leaving fans wondering about the future of their favorite characters.

Wahlberg expressed excitement about past cast members returning, saying, “We’ve had other members of the cast of Blue Bloods on. It’s been incredible.” As the current season progresses, fans can expect surprises related to other Reagan family members.

Article continues below advertisement

'Blue Bloods' Cancelation Left Tom Selleck Frustrated

Image of Donnie Wahlberg explained that Tom Selleck’s participation would depend on whether the production found an appropriate story for the character.
Source: MEGA

Donnie Wahlberg explained that Tom Selleck’s participation would depend on whether the production found an appropriate story for the character.

In 2023, speculation arose regarding the show’s cancellation, despite its renewal. The cast agreed to a 25 percent pay cut, which led to Selleck's public frustration. He told TV Insider in October 2024, “I’m kind of frustrated,” reflecting on the show’s long-standing success.

Selleck voiced concerns that Blue Bloods was taken for granted, stating, “It’s going to take a long time to sort all of this out.” He acknowledged the abrupt end to filming and the impact it had on his routine.

MORE ON:
Blue Bloods

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Selleck Remains Open to Reprising Frank Reagan

Image of Tom Selleck said the series had been taken for granted despite its long-running success.
Source: MEGA

Tom Selleck said the series had been taken for granted despite its long-running success.

As the final episode aired, Selleck contemplated his next career steps. “I don’t know where my next job will take me. A good Western is always on my list,” he shared with Parade. He also expressed a desire to explore comedy.

When asked about a potential return for Boston Blue, Selleck remained receptive, stating, “I’m open to suggestions, because I love Frank Reagan, but nobody’s really asked.”

Image of Tom Selleck said he was open to returning as Frank Reagan in 'Boston Blue,' although he had not received a formal invitation.
Source: MEGA

Tom Selleck said he was open to returning as Frank Reagan in 'Boston Blue,' although he had not received a formal invitation.

Fans can tune in to Boston Blue, which airs on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET. The possibility of Selleck’s return keeps the excitement alive for viewers eager to see more of the Reagan family saga.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.