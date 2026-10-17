Donnie Wahlberg Hints at Tom Selleck's Potential Return to 'Boston Blue': 'When the Time Is Right'

In an interview , Wahlberg confirmed that Selleck supports the new series but his return is uncertain.

Donnie Wahlberg discussed Tom Selleck’s possible return to 'Boston Blue' during an interview at CBS Fest.

“[With] Tom, when the time is right, I’m sure we’ll find something to do together [on the show],” Wahlberg stated. He suggested that Selleck “may want to play” Frank Reagan again, but it ultimately depends on the timing and script.

The Blue Bloods franchise, which premiered in September 2010, introduced audiences to the Reagan family, including Frank, portrayed by Selleck. The series concluded after 14 seasons, leaving fans wondering about the future of their favorite characters.

Wahlberg expressed excitement about past cast members returning, saying, “We’ve had other members of the cast of Blue Bloods on. It’s been incredible.” As the current season progresses, fans can expect surprises related to other Reagan family members.