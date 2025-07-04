Tom Selleck Is 'Embracing' a Slower Pace Post-'Blue Bloods,' Insider Reveals: 'A Huge Comfort' to His Family

Tom Selleck is shifting gears and embracing a more relaxed lifestyle after wrapping up his role on Blue Bloods.

At 80, the beloved actor, known for his adventurous spirit, has swapped his thrilling ATV rides on his expansive 63-acre ranch for a more low-key approach to life, much to the relief of his family — especially his wife, Jillie Mack.

"Tom’s finally taking his foot off the gas, and it’s a huge comfort to everyone who cares about him," a source told a news outlet.