Tom Selleck Is 'Embracing' a Slower Pace Post-'Blue Bloods,' Insider Reveals: 'A Huge Comfort' to His Family
Tom Selleck is shifting gears and embracing a more relaxed lifestyle after wrapping up his role on Blue Bloods.
At 80, the beloved actor, known for his adventurous spirit, has swapped his thrilling ATV rides on his expansive 63-acre ranch for a more low-key approach to life, much to the relief of his family — especially his wife, Jillie Mack.
"Tom’s finally taking his foot off the gas, and it’s a huge comfort to everyone who cares about him," a source told a news outlet.
"For years, Selleck propelled himself forward with the same energy he had in his 40s, tackling projects around the ranch like a whirlwind. Now, he's fully embracing the joys of leisure," the source noted.
The end of Blue Bloods in December 2024 has marked a pivotal moment in Selleck's life, as he navigates the balance between his drive for career pursuits and his family's desire for relaxation. Mack, 67, who has been married to the iconic actor since 1987, is instrumental in encouraging him to take a breather.
"Jillie is grateful he's listening to his body and slowing down; she's been urging him for years to slow down and be more mindful," the insider shared.
Though transitioning from a busy actor to a homebody proved challenging for Selleck, the adjustment was made smoother with Mack by his side. "He slowed way down since the show ended, which has been a big adjustment for him and a little tough," another source explained.
"But thankfully he has Jillie to help keep his spirits up. She's thrilled to have him home more, and he's certainly grateful to have more time to go on long walks with her and cuddle up on the couch," the source continued.
The couple shares a daughter, 36-year-old Hannah Margaret Selleck, who thrives in the ranch lifestyle much like her father. A dedicated equestrian show jumper, Hannah runs Descanso Farm, her boutique training operation in California, and competes at the grand prix level.
Even with his slower pace, Tom still enjoys life on the ranch, focusing more on gardening and caring for the horses rather than racing around on machinery.
The insider emphasized that it's all about maximizing family time. "Jillie wants him around for as long as possible; she's very thankful that he's finally learning to live within his limits," the source shared.