Dorit Kemsley Owes Several People Money, Tracy Tutor Alleges: 'She Doesn’t Pay Her Bills'

Composite photo of Tracy Tutor and Dorit Kemsley
Source: MEGA

Tracy Tutor alleged Dorit Kemsley 'doesn't pay her bills.'

March 11 2025, Published 8:57 a.m. ET

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Tracy Tutor had some interesting things to say about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley.

Photo of Dorit Kemsley
Source: MEGA

Dorit Kemsley is currently separated from her husband.

When she appeared on Radio Andy’s “Jeff Lewis Live,” Tutor was talking about her hairstylist, who "used" to also see Kemsley.

“But that’s over,” she continued, “because she doesn’t pay her bills.” When asked if Kemsley owes the hairstylist money, Tutor confirmed she does, noting it's a “significant amount.”

Lewis went on to ask if he’s the only person that hasn’t been paid by Kemsley. “I’m fairly certain based off my knowledge there’s several people that haven’t been paid by her,” she added, “including my stylist, who I think she just tallied up with finally. My makeup artist and, so, she’s got my people. Yet she likes to throw shade and call me a tacky woman.”

Photo of Tracy Tutor
Source: MEGA

Tracy Tutor said 'several people' have not been paid by Dorit Kemsley.

The accusations come at an interesting time, as Sutton Stracke recently went at Kemsley regarding her finances on the February 25 episode of RHOBH.

“You picked at me and I’m sorry, but you need to pick on somebody else whose wallet fits,” Stracke told Kemsley in front of the entire group of women. When Erika Jayne piped in to ask if Stracke thinks she’s bigger than Kemsley, she affirmed, “I think my wallet is.”

Later, in a confessional, Stracke said, “So here we go, I’m talking about your wallet size. Don’t f--- with me. I don’t regret it. I won’t regret it. In fact, I’m proud I said it.”

Photo of Sutton Stracke
Source: MEGA

Sutton Stracke told Dorit Kemsley to 'pick on somebody else whose wallet fits.'

When speaking on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Stracke doubled down on her comments regarding Kemsley’s finances. “She’s one of the phoniest people I've ever met in my life," she shared. “If you pretend you’ve got all these fancy clothes and you’ve got all this jewelry on, all these bags, go on trips and you owe the IRS money and your house is in foreclosure. I have so little respect for you. And you’re having this separation — not divorce — separation, can’t decide. All I see are lies. So I cannot deal with that kind of person.”

Photo of Dorit Kemsley
Source: MEGA

Sutton Stracke said Dorit Kemsley's life has been 'smoke and mirrors' since she met her.

Stracke shared if Kemsley had come to the group and said she was in a “financial struggle” and a “marriage that’s not working,” it would have made her more “likable” and “relatable."

“I think her life has been smoke and mirrors since I met her,” she added.

