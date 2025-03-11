Dorit Kemsley Owes Several People Money, Tracy Tutor Alleges: 'She Doesn’t Pay Her Bills'
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Tracy Tutor had some interesting things to say about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley.
When she appeared on Radio Andy’s “Jeff Lewis Live,” Tutor was talking about her hairstylist, who "used" to also see Kemsley.
“But that’s over,” she continued, “because she doesn’t pay her bills.” When asked if Kemsley owes the hairstylist money, Tutor confirmed she does, noting it's a “significant amount.”
Lewis went on to ask if he’s the only person that hasn’t been paid by Kemsley. “I’m fairly certain based off my knowledge there’s several people that haven’t been paid by her,” she added, “including my stylist, who I think she just tallied up with finally. My makeup artist and, so, she’s got my people. Yet she likes to throw shade and call me a tacky woman.”
The accusations come at an interesting time, as Sutton Stracke recently went at Kemsley regarding her finances on the February 25 episode of RHOBH.
“You picked at me and I’m sorry, but you need to pick on somebody else whose wallet fits,” Stracke told Kemsley in front of the entire group of women. When Erika Jayne piped in to ask if Stracke thinks she’s bigger than Kemsley, she affirmed, “I think my wallet is.”
Later, in a confessional, Stracke said, “So here we go, I’m talking about your wallet size. Don’t f--- with me. I don’t regret it. I won’t regret it. In fact, I’m proud I said it.”
- Sutton Stracke Admits She Would Fight 'Bossy' Lisa Rinna After 'RHOBH' Exit, Tells Former Costar To 'Reflect' & 'Be Quiet'
- Erika Jayne Seemingly Throws Shade At 'RHOBH' Costar Sutton Stracke Following Showdown
- Order In The Court! Jen Shah, Erika Jayne, Teresa Giudice & More Housewives Who Have Been Caught Up In Legal Drama: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When speaking on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Stracke doubled down on her comments regarding Kemsley’s finances. “She’s one of the phoniest people I've ever met in my life," she shared. “If you pretend you’ve got all these fancy clothes and you’ve got all this jewelry on, all these bags, go on trips and you owe the IRS money and your house is in foreclosure. I have so little respect for you. And you’re having this separation — not divorce — separation, can’t decide. All I see are lies. So I cannot deal with that kind of person.”
Stracke shared if Kemsley had come to the group and said she was in a “financial struggle” and a “marriage that’s not working,” it would have made her more “likable” and “relatable."
“I think her life has been smoke and mirrors since I met her,” she added.