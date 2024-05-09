'RHOBH' Stars Dorit and Paul Kemsley Separating After 9 Years of Marriage: 'We've Had Our Struggles'
It's over for Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley.
After nine years of marriage, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 47, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 9, to announce she and the music manager, 56, were taking a break from each other.
"We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage," she began in the post. "We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together."
"To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children," the fashion designer continued.
"We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey," Dorit penned before signing off, "With love, Dorit and PK."
As OK! previously reported, people in the estranged couple's inner circle hinted about possible trouble between the pair and how producers of the Bravo show were wanting the mother-of-two to open up more about their struggles.
"She wants to be a full-time cast member on the show, but she does not want to explain that she is on a break with P.K. and he has temporarily moved out of the house," a source alleged about Dorit, who shares 10-year-old son, Jagger Kemsley, and 8-year-old daughter, Phoenix Kemsley, with Paul.
"She really does not want to be seen as a single mother in Beverly Hills because once you are labeled, you don't get invited to as many parties, you lose friends," the insider noted.
The style icon was honest about her and the businessman's issues during the Season 13 reunion of RHOBH. "After we wrapped [filming], things got progressively worse," Dorit told Andy Cohen about the woes in her relationship with Paul. "And him and I were at probably an all-time bad."
The reality star noted how the U.K. native's love for alcohol had become a problem. "PK was drinking a lot and he's a drinker," the Dorit noted. "I just think that it's very difficult to have clear-headed conversations when he's drinking so much, so he gave up drinking."
Despite the tension between them, the Beverly Beach by Dorit founder assured everyone that she and Paul were "working through things," but he was "doing better than ever."