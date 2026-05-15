Inside Dorit and PK Kemsley's Divorce Fight: Foreclosure Threats, $91,000 Income and $6 Million Home at Stake

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Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley’s divorce is quickly shifting from a celebrity split into a full-blown financial standoff, with new court filings laying bare a high-stakes battle over income, spending and the future of their $6 million Los Angeles home.

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The Money at the Center

Source: MEGA PK Kemsley reported $92,000 in monthly income.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, PK Kemsley reports earning $91,999 per month, totaling approximately $887,180 between April 2025 and March 2026. He lists monthly expenses including $16,500 for rent, $6,402 for groceries, $3,000 for utilities, $1,770 for entertainment and gifts, and other costs. He also reports holding about $435,000 in cash and accounts plus $2 million in property. PK has alleged that Dorit earns at least $166,000 per month and claimed she spent more than $1 million on designer items, including $995,270 on “wardrobe related expenses.”

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A Fight Over the House

Source: MEGA The former couple clashed over mortgage payments.

PK claims Dorit failed to make mortgage payments on their Encino home and made “only one related utility payment” despite having “exclusive use” of the residence since April 2024, prompting him to request a court-ordered sale to avoid potential foreclosure. In filings obtained by People, Dorit’s legal team argues “there is no real risk of foreclosure” and accused PK of using the threat as a “starve-out strategy.”

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Why This Stage Matters

Source: MEGA Dorit Kemsley’s legal team disputed claims of foreclosure risk.

“Judges in family law cases will try to preserve the ‘status quo’ on a temporary basis. This gives the lawyers a chance to filter the evidence and negotiate a settlement without the pressure of immediate emergencies for either parties,” said Randall M. Kessler of Kessler & Solomiany, who is not involved in the case. “The difficult part is sometimes agreeing on what the status quo is, and how much in temporary, discretionary funds should be transferred from the person generating the income to the other,” he added. “When you see filings focusing on missed mortgage payments or household bills, it usually signals the parties are heading toward a dispute over temporary support or interim relief,” said Nancy Nissen, Partner at Tully Rinckey PLLC, who is not involved in the case. “It can also point to next steps like more formal financial disclosures, clearer court-ordered guidelines on who pays what, or — if tensions escalate — requests for tighter controls over spending or even the sale or refinancing of major assets.”

Competing Claims

Source: MEGA Legal experts said the dispute could lead to temporary support.