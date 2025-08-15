or
'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Plays Coy About Reconciliation With Estranged Husband PK as Couple Seen on Dinner Date: 'You Never Know'

Photo of PK Kemsley and Dorit Kemsley
Source: @doritkemsley/Instagram

Dorit Kemsley played coy about reconciling with her estranged husband, PK, as she was spotted on a dinner date with him.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 15 2025, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

Reunited and it feels so good?

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was seen with her estranged husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, on a dinner date on August 12, sparking reconciliation rumors.

Dorit Kemsley Talks Reconciling With PK

Photo of PK Kemsley and Dorit Kemsley
Source: @doritkemsley/Instagram

Dorit Kemsley claimed she has good and bad days with PK.

In another video a news outlet shared, Dorit claimed she has good days and bad days with PK.

When asked specifically about getting back together, Dorit coyly claimed, “You never know.”

The former flames were last spotted together at a baseball game for their son in April, but it was evident from photos they kept their distance from one another.

Dorit and PK's Separation Announcement

Photo of PK Kemsley and Dorit Kemsley
Source: @doritkemsley/Instagram

Dorit and PK Kemsley separated in May 2024.

As OK! reported, Dorit and PK announced their separation in May 2024.

"We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage," she shared in an Instagram post at the time. "We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together."

"To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children," the reality starlet added.

"We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey," Dorit wrote before signing off, "With love, Dorit and PK."

PK Kemsley's New Woman

Photo of PK Kemsley and Dorit Kemsley
Source: @doritkemsley/Instagram

Dorit Kemsley filed for divorce from PK in April 2025.

Dorit finally pulled the plug on their relationship and filed for divorce in April, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In May, OK! reported on PK’s new woman, reality star Shana Wall, whom he was seen smooching in late April. In an odd twist, she was at his wedding to Dorit.

Prior to that, Dorit addressed the status of their relationship on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 reunion in April.

"As of a week ago, I've chosen not to have much of a relationship with him," she said.

Dorit Previously Claimed She Couldn't Have a Relationship With PK

Photo of PK Kemsley and Dorit Kemsley
Source: @doritkemsley/Instagram

Dorit Kemsley said she was 'hurt and sad' by her situation with PK.

"I’m hurt, I’m sad ... I think I'm realizing more and more each day that what I really believed was going to be my future may not be and I think that realization is really been hard. He's my soul, he’s my blood, he's my heart. I hate that, because it makes it so much more difficult. But I also know I need peace," Dorit added.

She also detailed the couple’s last conversation they’d had at the time, claiming she didn’t think she could have a relationship with PK due to how he made her feel.

“That was less than a week ago, and I stand by it,” she insisted.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15 is currently taping, and Dorit is expected to return. It is unknown if PK will make appearances or not.

