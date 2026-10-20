Doug Emhoff Honors 'Amazing Wife' Kamala Harris on Her Birthday: 'Love Our Life Together Very Much'

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Doug Emhoff recently took to social media to pay a glowing tribute to his wife, former Vice President Kamala Harris, on her 62nd birthday. Sharing a charming selfie of the couple posing side by side, Emhoff expressed his deep affection and admiration for his partner, captioning the post, "Happy birthday to my amazing wife @kamalaharris!! Love our life together very much, Dougie."

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Kamala Harris Celebrated Emhoff's Birthday on October 13

Source: @DOUGLASEMHOFF/INSTAGRAM Kamala Harris shared a loving tribute for Emhoff’s birthday.

The birthday tribute came shortly after Harris celebrated Emhoff's 62nd birthday on Tuesday, October 13. Markedly matching his devotion, Harris had shared a candid photograph showing the pair laughing and embracing in a warm hug. In her caption, she fondly wrote, "Happy birthday to my best friend. I love you very much, my Dougie."

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They Commemorated Their 10th Wedding Anniversary

Source: MEGA The couple happily commemorated 10 wonderful years of marriage.

Beyond their birthday celebrations, the couple also commemorated a major relationship milestone, celebrating their wedding anniversary. Harris posted a memorable photo from their wedding ceremony. "Happy anniversary to the best partner I could ask for. I love you so very much, Dougie," she gushed. Over the years, both have frequently marked August 22, the date of their 2014 nuptials, with romantic throwbacks, reflecting on their journey from their initial meeting to their unprecedented roles in the White House.

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Their Relationship Began With a Blind Date in 2013

Source: MEGA Their romance began after a blind date arranged by friends.

Their love story originally began back in 2013 on a blind date set up by mutual friends. At the time, Harris was serving as the Attorney General of California, while Emhoff was working as an entertainment attorney in Los Angeles. Emhoff famously left an awkward morning-after voicemail that he now jokingly looks back on, but the connection was instantaneous. Their whirlwind romance progressed swiftly. Emhoff proposed in March 2014 in her Los Angeles apartment, leading to an intimate ceremony at the Santa Barbara Courthouse just five months later, officiated by Harris' sister, Maya.

Both Built a Blended Family Prior to Marriage

Source: MEGA They lovingly united two families into one tight bond.