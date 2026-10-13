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Kamala Harris Calls Husband Doug Emhoff 'My Best Friend' as She Marks His 62nd Birthday

Image of Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris celebrated husband Doug Emhoff's 62nd birthday on October 13.

Oct. 13 2026, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

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Kamala Harris is celebrating her favorite guy.

The former vice president marked her husband Doug Emhoff's 62nd birthday on Tuesday, October 13, with a sweet Instagram tribute, calling him her "best friend."

"I love you very much, my Dougie," she added.

The birthday celebration comes less than two months after the couple marked their 12th wedding anniversary, another milestone Harris commemorated with a loving social media message.

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Kamala Harris Celebrates Doug Emhoff's Birthday

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Image of Doug Emhoff has supported Kamala Harris throughout her political career.
Source: MEGA

Doug Emhoff has supported Kamala Harris throughout her political career.

They celebrated the wedding anniversary by sharing photographs from their 2014 ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Harris, 61, praised her husband as "the best partner," while Emhoff reflected on the strength of their relationship.

"Whatever comes our way, we are always in it together," he wrote.

Their anniversary posts offered a glimpse of the partnership they have maintained through more than a decade of marriage.

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Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Recently Celebrated 12 Years of Marriage

Image of Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in August.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in August.

The former second gentleman has been by Harris' side through several major career milestones, including her historic election as the first female vice president in 2020 and her presidential campaign in 2024.

However, their relationship began long before they became one of Washington's most recognizable couples.

The couple married on August 22, 2014, in a ceremony officiated by Harris' sister, Maya.

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Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Met on a Blind Date

Image of Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff met on a blind date in 2013 before marrying the following year.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff met on a blind date in 2013 before marrying the following year.

The pair first crossed paths in 2013 after Harris' friend Chrisette Hudlin arranged a blind date.

Harris later admitted she did a little research before meeting her future husband, despite being advised not to look him up online.

Emhoff also revealed that he left Harris a lengthy voicemail after their first date, which she saved and has played for him on their anniversaries.

Their romance moved quickly, with Emhoff proposing less than a year after they met.

Kamala Harris Embraced Life as a Stepmom

Image of Kamala Harris shares a close relationship with Doug Emhoff's children.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris shares a close relationship with Doug Emhoff's children.

When Harris married Emhoff, she also became stepmother to his two children, Cole and Ella Emhoff, from his previous marriage to Kerstin Emhoff.

The children affectionately nicknamed her "Momala," a title the ex-VP has frequently spoken about with pride.

In a personal essay, Kamala explained she was careful about entering their lives, wanting to ensure her relationship with their father was serious before becoming part of the family.

Over the years, the blended family has remained close, with Cole and Ella publicly supporting Kamala throughout her political career.

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