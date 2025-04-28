NEWS Dr. Drew Pinsky's 'Insane' Stalker Threatened to Kill His Wife and Children, Star Claims Source: MEGA Dr. Drew Pinsky credited his wife for stopping their alleged stalker.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Drew Pinsky is opening up about his terrifying experience with an alleged stalker. The famed media personality recalled how his wife, Susan Pinsky, helped protect their family after a troubled individual reportedly threatened to kill his spouse and their children — 32-year-old triplets Douglas, Jordan and Paulina — while speaking with a news publication ahead of the Monday, April 28, episode of Hollywood Demons.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Dr. Drew Pinsky married his wife, Susan, in 1991.

Article continues below advertisement

"When I was at radio one night – I was in the building, but somebody else drove out he thought was me. And he jumped on the hood of their car and started screaming wildly at them about me," the former Loveline host shared, alleging the stalker used small claims court to harass him while threatening his family with violence. "He's had a couple of small claims actions against me in Santa Monica that were insane … delusional. That I'd put … an implant in his tooth. It forced him to have erections. It was crazy stuff," Dr. Drew admitted. "I threw it away the first couple of times. I couldn't believe that the court would be serious about it, and I finally called the court when the third sort of summons came, and I went, 'What, do you make me come in?'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Dr. Drew and Susan Pinsky share 32-year-old triplets Douglas, Jordan and Paulina.

Article continues below advertisement

He noted: "They went, 'Oh, yeah, you have to. You have to come in. You're summoned.' And had I come in, I would have been face to face with this guy. And who knows what might have happened then." As the alleged stalker "actively threatened" his children, Dr. Drew and his wife kept the information to themselves and didn't go to police until Susan had figured out the entire case by sorting through the person's entire digital footprint.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Dr. Drew Pinsky's wife, Susan, gathered their alleged stalker's digital footprint and presented it to police.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"It was funny when the media was reporting on it, they said I had a cybersecurity specialist. That's my wife who did it all on her own, and she had what I consider to be her proudest moment," he praised of Susan — whom he's been married to since 1991. "She laid out everything she had uncovered. It's a long story. I mean, first the guy was stalking me on MySpace, then through the courts, and then sort of kind of around in person, around the radio station and then this elaborate website that had all kinds of threats and stuff that we found," the addiction medicine specialist detailed.

Article continues below advertisement

Recalling what his wife told a Pasadena police officer once coming forward with her information, Dr. Drew said: "You see, he says he's going to come to our house. He has a map. He's going to kill my children and eat them in front of me. You need to get this guy. Do you understand?" "She goes, 'I'm not afraid to die. If you don't get him, I will. I'm not afraid to die.' And the cops are like, 'Calm down, Mrs. Pinsky. We got this.' But it was still her proudest moment, in my opinion," Dr. Drew gushed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Dr. Drew Pinsky claimed his stalker threatened his family with violence.

Article continues below advertisement

The physician claimed he had a "pretty clean sense" his stalker suffered from "amphetamine-induced psychosis." "L.A. has a very effective department within the DEA of prosecuting stalkers. And I was with that team and I said, 'Look, this is psychotic stalking, and this is a meth addict. Get him treatment for his meth addiction. He'll have to go away. He'll have to be in treatment for a long period of time.' And he went into a dual diagnosis program for two years," Dr. Drew explained. He concluded: "And guess what? He was better afterward, a lot better. And he's not been re-stalking; treatment works."