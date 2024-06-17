Jennifer Lopez's 'Addiction' to Love Could Be What's Tearing Her and Ben Affleck Apart, Claims Movie Producer: 'She Can't Be Alone'
Health experts and Hollywood bigwigs are giving their two cents on rumors regarding a potential divorce between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.
On the latest episode of TMZ Investigates — titled JLo & Ben: Missed Warning Signs — film producer Jon Peters and Dr. Drew Pinsky discussed the possibility that the singer is obsessed with romance.
"She's a love and s-- addict — look at the men she's been with," Peters, 79, stated, referring to how the 54-year-old superstar has been divorced three times and has an additional broken engagement.
"She can't be alone," he insisted. "She needs a man in her life, she has never spent any real time developing herself. And her career is in the [censored]. And she's talented."
Pinsky acknowledged there "are actually thousands of people engaged in 12-step programs who identify as love addicted."
"The features of that include not having great boundaries, they tend to get sucked into relationships readily and easily, they fall hard for people, and once they go in they can't get themselves out," the TV star, 65, explained.
As Peters mentioned, the "Get Right" songstress announced earlier this year that she was canceling her This Is Me... Live Tour, which was scheduled to kick off on June 26.
"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," she told fans in her newsletter. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary."
People assumed the cancelation was due to both low ticket sales and her issues with the Oscar winner, 51.
As OK! reported, the pair has been living separately as they try to figure out what's in store for their future. In addition, they've put the $60 million marital home they bought together on the market.
- Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over 'Hero' Ben Affleck on Father's Day as She's 'Desperate' to Save Their Marriage
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Spend Time Together at His Rental Home Amid Marriage Drama
- Jennifer Lopez Is 'Begging' Ben Affleck to 'Give Their Marriage a Second Chance' — But the Actor 'Wants a Life With Serenity and Peace'
One insider blamed their issues on the couple's opposing lifestyles, as Lopez like to be in the spotlight and on social media while the dad-of-three prefers to be more private.
"Of course Jenny is sad, she loves Ben, but they are just too different, there is no give and take, there was no blending, they are just on separate tracks," the source told Daily Mail. "She really tried hard to make it work, and it just did not work. She invested a lot of time and energy, and I think he did the same."
"There is no one to blame here," the insider insisted. "It just was not in the cards. It is very hard for two massive stars to keep a marriage going, one has to give in, and in this case neither gave in."
The actors first started dating in the early 2000s, but in 2004, they called off their engagement. They reconnected in 2021 and tied the knot the following year.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Good Will Hunting star shares his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez co-parents with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
The Bronx native also had short marriages to Cris Judd and Ojani Noa. In addition, she called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in 2021.