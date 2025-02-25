Dr. Heavenly Kimes Apologizes After Being Dragged for Homophobic Rant, Claims She Made an 'Ignorant Statement'

When discussing the series on an unofficial after-show, the drama between Dr. Quad Webb’s new man, Carlos Reginald King, and Dr. Gregory Lunceford came up. In Season 11, episode 12, King lunged at Lunceford over comments he made regarding his ex-wife.

“So, when you have a conversation with somebody and somebody gets upset, and it goes to the left, most men — real men — not gay men, not b------ men,” Kimes shockingly stated on the situation. “You know what I’m saying? The guys who are kind of soft? But real men are gonna feel like — you know what I mean, straight men are gonna feel like, 'If you tell my wife to shut the f--- up, I’m gonna have a problem with it.'"