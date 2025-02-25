Dr. Heavenly Kimes Apologizes After Being Dragged for Homophobic Rant, Claims She Made an 'Ignorant Statement'
Married to Medicine star Dr. Heavenly Kimes issued an apology after going on a homophobic rant on YouTube.
When discussing the series on an unofficial after-show, the drama between Dr. Quad Webb’s new man, Carlos Reginald King, and Dr. Gregory Lunceford came up. In Season 11, episode 12, King lunged at Lunceford over comments he made regarding his ex-wife.
“So, when you have a conversation with somebody and somebody gets upset, and it goes to the left, most men — real men — not gay men, not b------ men,” Kimes shockingly stated on the situation. “You know what I’m saying? The guys who are kind of soft? But real men are gonna feel like — you know what I mean, straight men are gonna feel like, 'If you tell my wife to shut the f--- up, I’m gonna have a problem with it.'"
When the clip started circulating on social media, Kimes cleared the air on the situation. “I apologize,” she wrote on X. “It was an ignorant statement. I’m a grown a-- woman. I can admit when I’m wrong. I didn’t mean it that way.”
Jereome Trammel, a non-binary television producer, is seemingly why Kimes apologized, as she quoted comments he made on X. “Gay men are not synonymous with soft, b---- or unreal men,” Trammel wrote, attaching the footage of Kimes’ homophobic remarks. “People are still attempting to define a real man based on his sexual orientation or whether he is feminine or not? I don't care how many LGBTQ+ friends or fans you have; that implies you should definitely know better.”
He called out Kims, saying she had a “trashy take" on the matter.
“I know homosexual men who consistently stand up for and protect women and their significant others, verbally, emotionally & physically,” he said, tagging the reality starlet in his post. “My initial response was to call her,” he continued, “but it is not always our responsibility to show grace and educate privately when it comes to public disrespect. Even our faves can make mistakes and need to be corrected.” Trammel also alleged someone in Kimes’ family may be gay, as he wrote, “PS: I'd hate it if someone in her family or close to her was battling with their sexuality, and this pushed them even further into that closet.” He added a smiling emoji and a steaming tea cup emoji, suggesting there are secrets to be uncovered.
In the wake of her comments, a Change.org petition popped up, calling on Bravo to “take decisive action by ending their professional association with Dr Heavenly Kimes.”
To date, Bravo has not commented on Kimes' remarks.