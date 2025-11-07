or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Dr. Oz
OK LogoNEWS

Dr. Oz Slammed for Urging Americans to ‘Make Lots of Trump Babies’ Before Next Year’s Midterm Elections: 'What a Disgrace'

photo of Dr. Mehmet Oz
Source: mega

Dr. Mehmet Oz expressed hopes for 'lots of Trump babies' during an address from the Oval Office on Thursday, November 6.

Nov. 7 2025, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Mehmet Oz is facing backlash online after stating he hopes Americans "make lots of Trump babies" before next year's midterm elections during an announcement about lowering the cost of weight-loss and fertility drugs.

Speaking from the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, November 6, the current administrator for the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services said, "We've dropped the infertility drugs to make lots of Trump babies I'm hoping by the midterms."

Dr. Oz — who rose to fame appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show throughout the early 2000s is rubbing many the wrong way with his comment.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Dr. Oz is the current administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Source: mega

Dr. Oz is the current administrator for the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Source: @atrupar/X

Dr. Oz made an announcement about lowering the cost of weight-loss and fertility drugs at the White House on Thursday, November 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Oz's Remarks Deemed 'Sick' by Critics

image of Many on social media are disgusted by Dr. Oz's comment about 'Trump babies.'
Source: mega

Many on social media are disgusted by Dr. Oz's comment about 'Trump babies.'

In response to a clip of his statement on X, one person posted a GIF of Project Runway's Tim Gunn sticking out his tongue in disgust, along with "first of all eww" written over it.

Another commented, "What a disgrace Oz has become."

A third person added, "What, and I can't stress this enough, the f---."

Others added that they felt the famous doctor's remark was "sick," "creepy" and "scary."

MORE ON:
Dr. Oz

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of 'What a disgrace Oz has become,' one person wrote on X.
Source: mega

'What a disgrace Oz has become,' one person wrote on X.

One person asked, "Can someone explain why having 'Trump babies' by the midterms would remotely help the Republicans with votes? Are they planning on giving white newborns voting rights or do they not realize that parents of newborns don't have free time to go stand in line for four hours."

Another posted a photo of a horse barfing to express how they felt about Dr. Oz's statement.

Dr. Oz Praised 'Wonderful Human' Donald Trump for Helping Man Who Fainted at Event

image of Another person added, 'Can someone explain why having 'Trump babies' by the midterms would remotely help the Republicans with votes?'
Source: mega

Another person said, 'Can someone explain why having 'Trump babies' by the midterms would remotely help the Republicans with votes?'

Seemingly obsessed with the president, Dr. Oz gushed over Trump, calling him "wonderful" for showing concern about a man who fainted during Thursday's press conference.

While speaking to MSNBC’s Jake Traylor after the incident, Dr. Oz revealed he was telling the man's wife what happened when Trump interjected, stating, "Give me the phone."

"He talked to her and got her much calmer than I could have done," he shared. "And I just think he’s just a wonderful human being—that he would take time. He could’ve gone and done ten other things, but he actually cared that the wife of a man that he’s never met before felt in a safer place."

According to reports, the man was confirmed to be a guest from a pharmaceutical company attending the press conference.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.