Dr. Oz Slammed for Urging Americans to ‘Make Lots of Trump Babies’ Before Next Year’s Midterm Elections: 'What a Disgrace'
Nov. 7 2025, Published 3:11 p.m. ET
Dr. Mehmet Oz is facing backlash online after stating he hopes Americans "make lots of Trump babies" before next year's midterm elections during an announcement about lowering the cost of weight-loss and fertility drugs.
Speaking from the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, November 6, the current administrator for the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services said, "We've dropped the infertility drugs to make lots of Trump babies I'm hoping by the midterms."
Dr. Oz — who rose to fame appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show throughout the early 2000s — is rubbing many the wrong way with his comment.
Dr. Oz's Remarks Deemed 'Sick' by Critics
In response to a clip of his statement on X, one person posted a GIF of Project Runway's Tim Gunn sticking out his tongue in disgust, along with "first of all eww" written over it.
Another commented, "What a disgrace Oz has become."
A third person added, "What, and I can't stress this enough, the f---."
Others added that they felt the famous doctor's remark was "sick," "creepy" and "scary."
- Dr. Mehmet Oz Praises 'Wonderful Human' Donald Trump for Helping Man Who Fainted at His Press Conference: 'He Actually Cared'
- 'Bad Sequel of Celebrity Apprentice': Donald Trump Slammed After Nominating Dr. Mehmet Oz to Run Medicare and Medicaid Services
- 'Sleepy' Donald Trump Fights Back Sleep as Dr. Oz Showers President With Praise: Watch the Awkward Moment
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
One person asked, "Can someone explain why having 'Trump babies' by the midterms would remotely help the Republicans with votes? Are they planning on giving white newborns voting rights or do they not realize that parents of newborns don't have free time to go stand in line for four hours."
Another posted a photo of a horse barfing to express how they felt about Dr. Oz's statement.
Dr. Oz Praised 'Wonderful Human' Donald Trump for Helping Man Who Fainted at Event
Seemingly obsessed with the president, Dr. Oz gushed over Trump, calling him "wonderful" for showing concern about a man who fainted during Thursday's press conference.
While speaking to MSNBC’s Jake Traylor after the incident, Dr. Oz revealed he was telling the man's wife what happened when Trump interjected, stating, "Give me the phone."
"He talked to her and got her much calmer than I could have done," he shared. "And I just think he’s just a wonderful human being—that he would take time. He could’ve gone and done ten other things, but he actually cared that the wife of a man that he’s never met before felt in a safer place."
According to reports, the man was confirmed to be a guest from a pharmaceutical company attending the press conference.