NEWS Dr. Oz Slammed for Urging Americans to 'Make Lots of Trump Babies' Before Next Year's Midterm Elections: 'What a Disgrace' Dr. Mehmet Oz expressed hopes for 'lots of Trump babies' during an address from the Oval Office on Thursday, November 6. Allie Fasanella Nov. 7 2025, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

Dr. Mehmet Oz is facing backlash online after stating he hopes Americans "make lots of Trump babies" before next year's midterm elections during an announcement about lowering the cost of weight-loss and fertility drugs. Speaking from the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, November 6, the current administrator for the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services said, "We've dropped the infertility drugs to make lots of Trump babies I'm hoping by the midterms." Dr. Oz — who rose to fame appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show throughout the early 2000s — is rubbing many the wrong way with his comment.

Dr Oz: "We've dropped the infertility drugs to make lots of Trump babies I'm hoping by the midterms." pic.twitter.com/rQ8rKzBdVO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2025 Source: @atrupar/X Dr. Oz made an announcement about lowering the cost of weight-loss and fertility drugs at the White House on Thursday, November 6.

Dr. Oz's Remarks Deemed 'Sick' by Critics

In response to a clip of his statement on X, one person posted a GIF of Project Runway's Tim Gunn sticking out his tongue in disgust, along with "first of all eww" written over it. Another commented, "What a disgrace Oz has become." A third person added, "What, and I can't stress this enough, the f---." Others added that they felt the famous doctor's remark was "sick," "creepy" and "scary."

One person asked, "Can someone explain why having 'Trump babies' by the midterms would remotely help the Republicans with votes? Are they planning on giving white newborns voting rights or do they not realize that parents of newborns don't have free time to go stand in line for four hours." Another posted a photo of a horse barfing to express how they felt about Dr. Oz's statement.

