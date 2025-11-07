or
Article continues below advertisement
Dr. Mehmet Oz Praises 'Wonderful Human' Donald Trump for Helping Man Who Fainted at His Press Conference: 'He Actually Cared'

Source: MEGA

Dr. Mehmet Oz praised Donald Trump for stepping in after a man fainted at his press conference.

Nov. 7 2025, Published 10:24 a.m. ET

Dr. Mehmet Oz is applauding Donald Trump for showing compassion during a recent medical scare at one of his press conferences.

On Thursday, November 6, the 65-year-old former TV host and current administrator for the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services told MSNBC’s Jake Traylor what happened when a man fainted during the event.

“I’ll tell you a story that speaks loudly to the kind of person the president is,” Oz began after footage showed Trump jumping out of his chair when the medical emergency happened. “So, I wanted to speak to the wife to let her know what was happening, but also to comfort her. The president saw me in the corridor and he came over and said, ‘Who are you talking to?’”

Source: CNBC Television

Dr. Mehmet Oz praised Donald Trump for showing kindness during a medical emergency.

After Dr. Oz told him it was the man’s wife, Trump said, “Give me the phone.”

“He talked to her and got her much calmer than I could have done,” he recalled. “And I just think he’s just a wonderful human being—that he would take time. He could’ve gone and done ten other things, but he actually cared that the wife of a man that he’s never met before felt in a safer place."

According to reports, the man was a guest from a pharmaceutical company attending the press conference, which focused on new Medicare and Medicaid coverage for weight loss drugs.

During the briefing, Trump announced that Medicare and Medicaid “will finally cover the cost of the weight loss drugs for millions of patients suffering from obesity.”

Source: @jake__traylor/X
Source: @jake__traylor/X

A man fainted at Donald Trump’s press conference about new Medicare drug coverage.

Under TrumpRx — the government’s discount program for cash prescriptions — the average monthly cost for Wegovy and Zepbound will start at $350 and drop to around $250 within two years, according to senior administration officials.

Source: @okmagazine/Instagram
Both Medicare and Medicaid already cover GLP-1 drugs for diabetes and other health conditions. These include Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Eli Lilly’s Zepbound. The man who fainted was reportedly a patient using one of these medications.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the incident, saying, “During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted. The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay.”

Source: MEGA

The doctor said Donald Trump personally comforted the man’s wife over the phone.

Oz, who helped the man before medical staff arrived, later shared some quick safety advice.

“If you see someone whose knees are beginning to buckle and their eyes are going back, don’t watch what happens,” he told Newsmax anchor Greta Van Susteren. “These folks will actually get hurt worse by the fall than by dealing with what underlying condition may have been—too low blood sugar, etc.”

Source: MEGA

The man has since recovered, according to the White House.

He added, “Give the person a bear hug — even if you don’t know them. Guide them to the floor, gently put them [down], and then lift their legs up to get their blood pressure up.”

