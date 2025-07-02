Dr. Phil McGraw Slams 'Ungrateful' Representative Ilhan Omar for Criticizing the U.S.: 'I Think It's Disgusting'
Dr. Phil McGraw lashed out at far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar over comments she made about the United States being one of the “worst countries” in the world.
“Here’s the thing: she has the right to say what she’s saying culturally, psychologically, I think it’s disgusting, but does she have the right to say it? Yeah, she does, just like I have the right to say, ‘It’s absolutely disgusting and whoever voted for her now knows who they voted for and should kick her a-- to the curb,'” McGraw said.
'Crazy Talk'
He called her “ungrateful," adding that she “spews nothing but unwavering disdain.”
“In 2019, she said this is not going to be the country of white people,” the famous talk show host added. “In 2020, she said we must dismantle the whole system of oppression, so oppressive that she came here as a refugee, got all of these entitlements, and was elected to Congress. In June 2021, she compared the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban, saying, ‘We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the US Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan and the Taliban.’ Really, she puts the U.S. on that list. That’s crazy talk.”
She Could Return to Somalia
McGraw suggested Omar return to her home country of Somalia if she’s so unhappy here.
“Well, maybe because Somalia isn’t the most corrupt country in the world, it’s the second most corrupt country in the world,” he noted.
He also highlighted issues in East Africa, stating, “Child soldiers are recruited by warlords who employ tactics like abduction threats and forced indoctrination to recruit those children. Famine, tribal violence, the life expectancy there is 30 years short of the rest of the world, adult literacy is less than 40 percent, religious minorities — they’re persecuted, LGBTQ [people] killed, but in America, she rose from refugee to congresswoman.”
- 'Racist Loser' Dr. Phil McGraw Slammed for Endorsing Donald Trump and Saying He's Not a Bully at NYC Rally: Watch
- Bill Maher Goes Head-to-Head With Dr. Phil After He Refuses to Agree Donald Trump Is 'Worse Than' Joe Biden: They're 'Very Different People'
- Dr. Phil's 'Kind' Speech About Donald Trump on National Day of Prayer Confuses Critics as They Slam 'Imposter' President
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'A Dictatorship'
McGraw’s comments come on the heels of Omar speaking to a liberal outlet in June, where she explained she “grew up in a dictatorship.”
“I don’t even remember ever witnessing anything like that to have a democracy, a beacon of hope for the world to now be turned into one of the, you know, one of the worst countries, where the military are in our streets without any regard for people’s constitutional rights,” she shared of her thoughts on what’s going on in the United States.
'It Really Is Shocking'
She noted Donald Trump’s military parade on Flag Day, which was intended to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, cost “millions of dollars” and set up Trump like a “failed dictator.”
“It is really shocking, and it should be a wake-up call for all Americans to say this is not the country we were born in,” she elaborated, adding that the president is "destroying our country." “This is not the country we believe in, this is not the country our Founding Fathers imagined, and this is not the country that is supported by our Constitution, our ideals, our values, and we should all collectively be out in the streets rejecting what is taking place this week.”