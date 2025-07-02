Politics Dr. Phil McGraw Slams 'Ungrateful' Representative Ilhan Omar for Criticizing the U.S.: 'I Think It's Disgusting' Source: @drphil/Instagram; MEGA Dr. Phil McGraw slammed far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar for criticizing the U.S.

Dr. Phil McGraw lashed out at far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar over comments she made about the United States being one of the “worst countries” in the world. “Here’s the thing: she has the right to say what she’s saying culturally, psychologically, I think it’s disgusting, but does she have the right to say it? Yeah, she does, just like I have the right to say, ‘It’s absolutely disgusting and whoever voted for her now knows who they voted for and should kick her a-- to the curb,'” McGraw said.

'Crazy Talk'

Source: MEGA Dr. Phil McGraw called Ilhan Omar 'ungrateful.'

He called her “ungrateful," adding that she “spews nothing but unwavering disdain.” “In 2019, she said this is not going to be the country of white people,” the famous talk show host added. “In 2020, she said we must dismantle the whole system of oppression, so oppressive that she came here as a refugee, got all of these entitlements, and was elected to Congress. In June 2021, she compared the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban, saying, ‘We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the US Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan and the Taliban.’ Really, she puts the U.S. on that list. That’s crazy talk.”

She Could Return to Somalia

Source: @drphil/Instagram Dr. Phil suggested Ilhan Omar could return to her home country if she didn't like it in the U.S.

McGraw suggested Omar return to her home country of Somalia if she’s so unhappy here. “Well, maybe because Somalia isn’t the most corrupt country in the world, it’s the second most corrupt country in the world,” he noted. He also highlighted issues in East Africa, stating, “Child soldiers are recruited by warlords who employ tactics like abduction threats and forced indoctrination to recruit those children. Famine, tribal violence, the life expectancy there is 30 years short of the rest of the world, adult literacy is less than 40 percent, religious minorities — they’re persecuted, LGBTQ [people] killed, but in America, she rose from refugee to congresswoman.”

'A Dictatorship'

Source: MEGA Ilhan Omar recalled growing up 'in a dictatorship.'

McGraw’s comments come on the heels of Omar speaking to a liberal outlet in June, where she explained she “grew up in a dictatorship.” “I don’t even remember ever witnessing anything like that to have a democracy, a beacon of hope for the world to now be turned into one of the, you know, one of the worst countries, where the military are in our streets without any regard for people’s constitutional rights,” she shared of her thoughts on what’s going on in the United States.

'It Really Is Shocking'

Source: MEGA Ilhan Omar said Donald Trump is 'destroying our country.'