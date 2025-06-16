Donald Trump Hosts Controversial Military Parade Amid Domestic Crisis and Global Tensions

President Donald Trump presided over a military parade at the White House that drew attention not only for its grandeur but also for the turbulent backdrop unfolding in the nation and beyond.

While he refrained from overtly partisan messages, Trump hinted at his past rallying cry, "Fight! Fight! Fight!" following a previous assassination attempt against him.

"Time and again, America's enemies have learned that if you threaten the American people, our soldiers are coming for you," Trump stated during the event.