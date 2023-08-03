Dr. Terry Dubrow Says People Need to Stop 'Ozempic Shaming' and Learn More About the Drug's Side Effects: 'No One Wants to Admit to Being on Them'

"Number one, these drugs are here to stay," The Real Housewives of Orange County husband spilled. "They are a miracle. They're a breakthrough. Stop Ozempic shaming! If someone's on these drugs, everyone's going to be on the drug. When Botox came out, everybody was Botox shaming. When liposuction first came out, no one would admit to it — same with breast augmentation. Now that they are here, we need to learn how to use them safely."

"They have a lot more side effects than people are realizing if you don't know how to use them," Dubrow shared. "The problem is we, as physicians, don't know exactly how to advise people because nobody is really talking about the side effects they have because no one wants to admit to being on them."