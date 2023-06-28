Heather Dubrow Reveals Where She Stands With Former 'RHOC' Costar Vicki Gunvalson, Admits to 'Tough' Season 17
Heather Dubrow knows how to keep it real in life and in her frienships.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star has spent nearly a decade bringing the class and the champs to Bravo alongside the likes of Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson. However, over the past ten years, their friendships have been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride.
Dubrow chats exclusively with OK! about how her dynamic with her fellow cast members changed over the past year, where she and the OG of the OC stand and getting to know newbie Taylor Armstrong.
"This season's interesting," the "Let's Talk With Heather Dubrow" podcast host teases. "Last season when I came back, it was odd. I only knew Shannon. Everyone else was new to me. It didn't feel exactly right. It feels more familiar this year but it's a tough season. My friendships go through a lot of trials and tribulations."
The one RHOC alum she's been particularly shocked by has been Gunvalson — who returns for a brief cameo. "Every time I see her out in the world and even when she films with us this year, we have a pretty a great time! We're always laughing and carrying on. I talk with her about her family, my family, whatever. But she gives these interviews and says, I'm snotty and I'm this and I'm that. I honestly don't get it," Dubrow reveals.
"It's very strange to me," she continues. "I don't understand why she's so negative about me, but it hurts my feelings. I feel like if that's how you feel about me, then stop being so nice to me when I run into you! Why you do that?"
The actress also seemed to have a bumpy ride with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and newbie — who was the first Housewife in history to jump franchises.
"I'm curious to see what she says behind my back because I thought I was helping and doing a favor," she notes about offering to lend her talents to a film Armstrong was working on and partaking in an acting class together. "I left her house that day when we did the acting thing on a high. I had the best time! Then to see the scenes from next week where she's s***-talking me to Tamara and saying how horrible it was. I was like, 'Well, did we attend two different events? What happened?'"
