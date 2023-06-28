Heather Dubrow Reveals Where She Stands With Former 'RHOC' Costar Vicki Gunvalson, Admits to 'Tough' Season 17

The one RHOC alum she's been particularly shocked by has been Gunvalson — who returns for a brief cameo. "Every time I see her out in the world and even when she films with us this year, we have a pretty a great time! We're always laughing and carrying on. I talk with her about her family, my family, whatever. But she gives these interviews and says, I'm snotty and I'm this and I'm that. I honestly don't get it," Dubrow reveals.

"It's very strange to me," she continues. "I don't understand why she's so negative about me, but it hurts my feelings. I feel like if that's how you feel about me, then stop being so nice to me when I run into you! Why you do that?"