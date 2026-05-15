Drake’s Dad Responds to Rapper’s Heartbreaking New Song Lyrics About His Cancer Diagnosis: That Was 'a While Back'
May 15 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, is on the mend.
The 39-year-old dropped a new song from Iceman titled “Make Them Cry” on Friday, May 15, which revealed his father has cancer.
Shortly after the track was released, Graham told photographers outside of Bar Jubilee in West Hollywood, Calif., that he was diagnosed with lung cancer “a while back,” but he’s “okay now.”
“I’m wonderful….” Drake’s dad emphasized. “Thank you guys for the concern. I love you all. From the bottom of my heart, I appreciate you.”
He added, “It was lung cancer at first, but fortunately, I got a message that it disappeared, so here I am.”
Now that Graham, 71, is in remission, he’s “not smoking like [he] used to.”
“I have a puff every now and then [though]...” he admitted. “I want to thank everybody for being concerned about me. I love you all. Peace.”
Drake Reveals His Father's Cancer Diagnosis
In “Make Them Cry,” Drake raps, “My dad got cancer right now, we battlin’ stages. Trust me when I say there’s plenty things that I’d rather be facin.’”
Earlier in the song, Drake details his childhood.
“I’m an only child, no one could’ve made another,” he says. “I have to father my mother and treat my son’s grandfather like my older brother.”
Drake continues: “I know for sure that my parents, they look at me and see an overcomer. I’m looking back at them and these days, I see an older couple.”
Drake's Dad Celebrates His New Album
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On Thursday, May 14, Graham shared a sweet Instagram post in honor of his son’s new project.
“The Ice Man and The Nice Man just doing what we do, don’t get it twisted, 🔜🙏🏽,” he captioned a black-and-white photo of them hugging.
Fans sent the Memphis, Tenn., native well wishes in the comments section.
“Get better Dennis we’ll be praying for you,” one person wrote, while another added, “Sending healing to you and so much love for your son. God bless 🙏🏽🙏🏽🧊.”
Drake's Dad Wrote a Song About Their Relationship
Graham — who is also an artist — previously released his own song on Father’s Day in 2021 about his connection with Drake called “Father and Son.”
"A father and son will always understand each other's heart, and they'll always sit together until it's all said and done,” he sings. “So there's nothing, no, there's nothing in the world like a love between a father and son.”
Drake’s father and his mother, Sandi Graham, divorced when he was just 5 years old, but the musician has kept up with both parents.
Why Was There Tension Between Drake and His Father?
Dennis and Drake endured a public feud as the former previously claimed his son lied about their relationship to sell music.
"I had a conversation with Drake about that. I have always been with Drake. I talk to him if not every day, then every other day. We really got into a deep conversation about that. I said, 'Drake, why are you saying all of this different stuff about me? This is not cool.' He said, 'Dad, it sells records.' Okay, well cool," Dennis dished in 2019.
In Drake’s song "0 to 100/The Catch Up," he says of his father: "I've been ready, since my dad used to tell me he was comin' to the house to get me. He ain't show up. Valuable lesson, man, I had to grow up. That's why I never ask for help.”