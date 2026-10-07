Drake's Rep Slams Rumors Claiming He's Father of Keshia Chanté's Baby

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Drake is denying speculation that he is the father of Keshia Chanté’s unborn baby. A rep for the 39-year-old rapper confirmed to TMZ on Tuesday, October 6, “It’s false,” after Chanté announced that she is seven months pregnant with a baby boy.

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Source: MEGA Drake once called Keshia Chanté his 'first girlfriend' at OVO Fest.

The Canadian singer and former 106 & Park co-host did not name the father of her child. Chanté and Drake dated when they were younger, and she has remained someone the rapper has spoken warmly about over the years. “This is my first girlfriend I ever had in my life coming to the stage,” he told the crowd before introducing Chanté. “A real legend, somebody I love with all my heart," he added. So, when Chanté announced her pregnancy, it didn’t take long for people to start wondering if the “Nice for What” rapper was involved.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @KEHSIACHANTE/INSTAGRAM Keshia Chanté shared her pregnancy news via Instagram on October 6.

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Keshia Chanté Revealed She Is Seven Months Pregnant With a Baby Boy

Source: MEGA Keshia Chanté praised her partner as 'brilliant and super creative.'

The speculation only grew after Chanté shared a photo from Casa Loma, a Toronto venue Drake has also been linked to in recent months. In her Instagram announcement, she wrote, “Mommy & Daddy are so excited to welcome you into the world. 🤍 Oh, and we’ve already got you booked & busy. Dada’s got your studio locked and we expect your album to drop summer 2027. 🤣🎶” Still, Chanté has made it clear that she is in a relationship and described the father of her baby without identifying him. "I’m unavailable,” she said in a new interview when asked about her relationship status.

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Source: MEGA Drake is already a father to son Adonis with Sophie Brussaux.

She also revealed that becoming parents was her partner’s idea. “I’m very free-spirited, and whatever the universe wants for me, I’ll have,” she said, adding, “But he said he was ready. He set up the play and he nailed it! God bless him.” Chanté had plenty of praise for her mystery partner, calling him “brilliant and super creative and just constantly doing things that I’m inspired by.” “So I would love to see my son have his mannerisms and his swag,” she added.

Drake Is Already Dad to 8-Year-Old Son Adonis With Sophie Brussaux

Source: @CHAMPAGNEPAPI/INSTAGRAM AND @SOPHIEKNOWSBETTER/INSTAGRAM Drake called himself a 'single father' during a 2018 interview.