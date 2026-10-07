Drake's Rep Slams Rumors Claiming He's Father of Keshia Chanté's Baby
Oct. 7 2026, Published 5:11 a.m. ET
Drake is denying speculation that he is the father of Keshia Chanté’s unborn baby.
A rep for the 39-year-old rapper confirmed to TMZ on Tuesday, October 6, “It’s false,” after Chanté announced that she is seven months pregnant with a baby boy.
The Canadian singer and former 106 & Park co-host did not name the father of her child.
Chanté and Drake dated when they were younger, and she has remained someone the rapper has spoken warmly about over the years.
“This is my first girlfriend I ever had in my life coming to the stage,” he told the crowd before introducing Chanté.
“A real legend, somebody I love with all my heart," he added.
So, when Chanté announced her pregnancy, it didn’t take long for people to start wondering if the “Nice for What” rapper was involved.
Keshia Chanté Revealed She Is Seven Months Pregnant With a Baby Boy
The speculation only grew after Chanté shared a photo from Casa Loma, a Toronto venue Drake has also been linked to in recent months.
In her Instagram announcement, she wrote, “Mommy & Daddy are so excited to welcome you into the world. 🤍 Oh, and we’ve already got you booked & busy. Dada’s got your studio locked and we expect your album to drop summer 2027. 🤣🎶”
Still, Chanté has made it clear that she is in a relationship and described the father of her baby without identifying him.
"I’m unavailable,” she said in a new interview when asked about her relationship status.
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She also revealed that becoming parents was her partner’s idea.
“I’m very free-spirited, and whatever the universe wants for me, I’ll have,” she said, adding, “But he said he was ready. He set up the play and he nailed it! God bless him.”
Chanté had plenty of praise for her mystery partner, calling him “brilliant and super creative and just constantly doing things that I’m inspired by.”
“So I would love to see my son have his mannerisms and his swag,” she added.
Drake Is Already Dad to 8-Year-Old Son Adonis With Sophie Brussaux
Meanwhile, Drake is already a dad to 8-year-old son Adonis, whom he shares with French artist Sophie Brussaux.
The Grammy winner famously confirmed his fatherhood on his 2018 album Scorpion, addressing the situation on his song “March 14.”
“I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world/ I was hiding the world from my kid,” he rapped.
In the years since, Drake has opened up about learning to co-parent Adonis.
In 2018, he described himself as “a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, we've had our moments.”
"I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don't have any desire for him to not love his mother. I don't ever want the world to be angry at his mother," he added.
Despite their past difficulties, Drake later celebrated the relationship he and Brussaux had built as parents, rapping on his 2021 song “Champagne Poetry,” “Co-parent of the year, we figured out a rapport.”