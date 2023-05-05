Drake's Hollywood Is the New Hot Spot in Town: Details on the Upscale Eatery

Vandelay Hospitality, the restaurant group owned by Texas businessman Hunter Pond , is bringing Drake's to West Hollywood — right near other staples such as Catch LA and Craig's. The Hollywood-inspired restaurant and lounge — which has drawings of Humphrey Bogart , Brad Pitt , Marilyn Monroe and more all alongside the walls, created by Jenna Frede who spent over a year working on them — is something you can't miss out on.

"Drake’s is a combination of my favorite places to hang out in L.A. and NYC. I would consider it a personal collection of my favorite lounges that I frequent on both coasts and an ode to the memories I’ve made in those establishments. There are touches of my favorite places woven throughout Drake’s — from the juxtaposition of the red leather booths, the warmth of the materials, the unmissable acoustics, and the glow of the amber light in our signature half-moon bar — all wrapped into one concept, it truly represents everything I love about this business," Pond, who is the CEO and Founder of Vandelay Hospitality Group: Drake's Hollywood, said in a statement.

He added, "Sandwiched between Craig’s and Catch, our iconic atmosphere and commitment to excellent food and service, laced with contemporary and youthful energy makes Drake’s the perfect celebrity hotspot. An evening at Drake’s can be very intimate as well as center stage — a haven for friends to enjoy expertly crafted cocktails; early dinners with significant others; noteworthy events and private gatherings; and weekend parties that last long into the night—we cater to every occasion. Los Angeles is my favorite city in the world. I have always been in love with the lushness of its timeless hospitality and values. Drake’s is an appreciation of elegant hospitality mixed with the high energy of celebratory moments. I could not be more thrilled opening in this market and welcoming our guests to our lively and upbeat restaurant and lounge."