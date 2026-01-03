or
Drew Barrymore Embraces Aging With Makeup-Free Selfie: 'It’s a Privilege'

image of Drew Barrymore
Source: MEGA

Drew Barrymore embraces aging, calling it ‘a privilege.'

Profile Image

Jan. 3 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Drew Barrymore is celebrating the beauty of aging and showing off her natural self.

“Aging is a privilege that I will never take for granted,” Barrymore, 50, captioned a candid Instagram video on Tuesday, December 24. In the footage, the actress beams with confidence, showcasing her makeup-free face.

Over the video, she wrote, “Aging is a privilege. It is not something to fear.”

image of Drew Barrymore shared a makeup-free video celebrating aging.
Source: MEGA

Her empowering message quickly resonated with her followers, earning praise across social media.

Barrymore's Blended costar Bella Thorne chimed in, saying, “We need more of this!!!”

Celebrity chef Carla Hall added her compliments, writing, “Those beautiful laugh and smile lines are EVERYTHING!!”

Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis also weighed in, noting, “There’s nothing wrong with surgery and nothing wrong with embracing wrinkles either.”

Source: @drewbarrymore/Instagram
Barrymore has long been open about her views on beauty, wellness and body acceptance.

During an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, she stated, “I haven’t done anything and I wanna try and stay that way.”

She emphasized the importance of personal choice, sharing, “I know this woman who went through so much stuff in her life and she just did something that made her feel so good about herself and it changed her whole perspective.”

image of The actress has been open about choosing not to have any surgery.
Source: @drewbarrymore/Instagram

MORE ON:
Drew Barrymore

She continued, “We’re all on our own path and we have to support each other. I see a lot of like, turkey neck or sometimes I go, wow, we’re there now. I don’t really have a tip necessarily other than I want to tell myself not to be so mean to myself.”

As Barrymore approached her milestone 50th birthday, she reflected on the changes in her life and mindset. “I found myself at a place where I’ve never been so upset. I’ve never been that down on myself,” she shared in her February cover story with Us Weekly. “It was a real wake-up call that this is no way to live. Things happen. You can get through them.”

image of She noted that aging is a privilege and not something to fear.
Source: MEGA

Throughout her 40s, Barrymore faced significant life changes, including her divorce from Will Kopelman, with whom she shares two daughters, while also choosing to stop drinking.

“Please do not be so lost and mean to yourself that you don’t know your way up,” she urged fans about navigating their 50s. “The revelation in the early 40s was not about alcohol or divorce. It was like, it’s f------ game time to get my s--- together and be the most solid person I can be.”

image of Drew Barrymore embraces self-acceptance and happiness in this new decade.
Source: MEGA

As Barrymore juggles work with single motherhood, she remains open to the possibility of finding love again. “I’d love somebody who inspired me,” she told Us Weekly. “Who knows as much as I do or has worked on themselves as much as I have. I cannot go backwards. I never feel like something’s missing. I was so capable of having fun and experiencing joy, but I don’t know if I was happy.”

She concluded, “There’s such a big difference, and now I’m actually happy. This decade has truly helped me find ways into choosing happiness, and I have to choose it every day over and over again.”

