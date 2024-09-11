Drew Barrymore Admits She Hasn't Had a Drink in 5 Years After Putting Herself in 'Situations' She 'Shouldn't Have' Been in
Drew Barrymore shared more insight into why she quit drinking.
On Tuesday, September 10, the 50 First Dates alum, 49, shared her ugly past with Zoe Kravitz, who was her morning show guest.
"There's a lot about substances in the film. I was shocked to realize that part of my journey that I was looking to find, the trauma inside of me and what is it about, a big part of it was I used to be a blackout drinker," Barrymore said, referring to Kravitz's directorial debut Blink Twice.
While talking about ditching booze, the Charlie's Angel star said it "was an extraordinary journey for me to forgive myself because I've put myself in situations I shouldn't have put myself in."
"And I felt so much shame about that, and I haven't had a drink in five years," she continued.
The TV host shared that the movie did not only touch on "things that can happen to us, but it made me think about the things we've done to ourselves."
Kravitz then agreed with Barrymore, stating: "The substances were, I think, more of a way to get the characters to the most vulnerable place possible. When you let yourself go and you lose yourself, it's so easy for things to spiral out of control."
"To your point as well, when we allow ourselves to be in those kind of situations there is so much shame when we get to the other side," the Blink Twice actress, 35, explained. "So we make mistakes, we hurt ourselves, we get hurt by others and then often times we are left to deal with the consequences on our own."
"There's always that feeling or idea [of], 'Well you drank it, you got on the plane, you wore the short skirt,' and it's just so much more complicated than that," Kravitz continued.
The Big Little Lies actress recently garnered positive criticism for starring in the new psychological thriller, which she also co-wrote.
It is about a tech billionaire, played by Kravitz's fiancé, Channing Tatum, 44, who invites two waitresses to a dream island vacation where strange things happen.
On the "Girls on Film" podcast, the actress gushed about how challenging directing her first feature was. However, she felt compelled to continue amid the challenges.
"It’s always kind of been what I’ve wanted to do," Kravitz said.
"I’ve actually realized through this process that while I love acting, it’s really storytelling and cinema as a whole that I love, and acting was the way I knew how to contribute to the thing that I love so much. But, you know, now that I’ve kind of taken this step, I’m definitely excited to do more.”