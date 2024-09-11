Drew Barrymore Admits She Hasn't Had a Drink in 5 Years After Putting Herself in 'Situations' She 'Shouldn't Have' Been in

The TV host shared that the movie did not only touch on "things that can happen to us, but it made me think about the things we've done to ourselves."

Kravitz then agreed with Barrymore, stating: "The substances were, I think, more of a way to get the characters to the most vulnerable place possible. When you let yourself go and you lose yourself, it's so easy for things to spiral out of control."

"To your point as well, when we allow ourselves to be in those kind of situations there is so much shame when we get to the other side," the Blink Twice actress, 35, explained. "So we make mistakes, we hurt ourselves, we get hurt by others and then often times we are left to deal with the consequences on our own."

"There's always that feeling or idea [of], 'Well you drank it, you got on the plane, you wore the short skirt,' and it's just so much more complicated than that," Kravitz continued.