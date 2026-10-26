Drew Barrymore and Kristen Bell Strip Off Their Makeup and Hair Extensions in Candid On-Air Moment

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Costars Drew Barrymore and Kristen Bell embraced total authenticity during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show by stripping away their glam makeup and hair extensions right on air. The Big Miracle actresses transformed a standard talk show appearance into an intimate "unready" session to spark an open dialogue about beauty standards and social media pressures. "You were the inspiration for me suggesting this because there’s no other show you could do this on," Bell said. "I can’t be like, ‘I’m gonna go on another talk show and take out my hair extensions.' They’re gonna be like, 'Could you… Maybe that’s not how we’re gonna do this talk show.'"

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Bell Shares Beauty Wisdom Learned From Raising Her Daughters

Source: MEGA Kristen Bell shared valuable beauty wisdom inspired by her daughters.

Unclipping her extensions alongside Barrymore, Bell shared how parenting daughters Lincoln and Delta shifted her perspective on beauty. “Drew, you are just inspiring to me because you are so full of whimsy, and you are so full of loving life, and you are also not afraid… to show all the sides of you,” Bell explained. “And I thought, you know what? I feel like I came to this conclusion a couple years ago when my girls started wanting to experiment with makeup and appearances and I thought, ‘I need to frame this well.’” “So I said, you know what, makeup and dressing and fashion, it’s not about concealment, it’s about creativity. And for some reason when I taught that to them, I also finally heard it for the first time myself," she added.

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Bell Rejects Pressure to Always Wear Makeup

Source: MEGA Kristen Bell rejects societal expectations to appear heavily made-up on social media.

Bell emphasized that she remains determined to resist societal pressure by showcasing her bare face to her audience and followers. “I’m certainly not gonna stop and do a full beat in order to take an Instagram photo or put something out on social media,” she said. “For me, it’s just like… I wasn’t born with makeup on. I’ll survive if I post something on social media without makeup on, and I want other girls, anybody, to feel that it’s not mandatory.”

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Bell and Shepard Focus on Building Internal Validation

Source: MEGA Bell and Dax Shepard focus on instilling strong inner confidence in their kids.

Wiping away her makeup, Bell explained that she and her husband, Dax Shepard, prioritize their children's inner self-worth over external approval. “He’s actually much better at it than I am, but I mean, in truth, they’re 11 and 13, so we haven’t dealt with anything like insane,” she said. “They haven’t wanted to leave the house not wearing pants or something, but I think just getting them comfortable with internal validation as opposed to external validation is one of the key building blocks because, honestly, I don’t know, I don’t know what my girls are gonna be," Bell noted.

Barefaced Moments Define The Drew Barrymore Show’s Core Mission

Source: MEGA Unfiltered moments define the vision of Drew Barrymore's talk show.