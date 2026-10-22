Kristen Bell Says 'It's Brutal' to Parent Daughters Amid 'Cyclone of Puberty': 'I Cry Weekly'

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Kristen Bell admitted she cries every week while raising her daughters. Bell, 46, who shares Lincoln, 13, and Delta, 11, with her husband, Dax Shepard, 51, opened up about parenting during puberty in an October 22 interview. "It’s hard. Do not think because I am on your television that it is easy for me," she expressed. "It’s brutal. I cry weekly."

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'Cyclone of Puberty'

Source: @KRISTENANNIEBELL/INSTAGRAM Kristen Bell revealed that she cries weekly while parenting her daughters.

The Nobody Wants This lead admitted that she likes to be honest about the struggles of parenting and family life in interviews and on social media in hopes that it will make other people feel less alone. "Oftentimes when you’re in that cyclone of puberty, you could think, 'My kid is the only one doing this,'" she explained as the reason for her transparency. "And that is just simply not a fact." However, the actress pointed out "the equation has changed" when it comes to sharing on social media and elsewhere as her daughters have gotten older.

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Source: MEGA Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have found themselves in controversy over their parenting.

"For the good of the people, we should share our dirty stories. We should share our shame. We should share our hardships," she elaborated. "But for the good of the one? My main job in life is to protect those two." Both Shepard and Bell have found themselves in hot water on multiple occasions for exposing their own controversial choices both as parents and as husband and wife. "I guess a conclusion we came to at a time in our parenting journey is, like, we can share all the cute things when they’re little, but when they could possibly be exposed to [media] or possibly have a feeling in response to it, well, now, the equation has changed," she laughed.

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Source: @KRISTENANNIEBELL/INSTAGRAM Kristen Bell refrains from posting her daughters' faces on social media.

"There’s someone else in the mix, and you have to have enough self-awareness and consideration to consider that person. And that person is my daughter, so she’s number one," Bell added. For most of her daughters' lives, Bell has chosen to keep the girls' faces off of social media. She's also been very private about their day-to-day activities, interests and schooling. Most recently, the blonde beauty uploaded a photo wishing her eldest daughter a "Happy Birthday" as an emoji covered her face. "13 years ago today we had our first baby girl,” she wrote. “Getting to know her wit, compassion, and sense of adventure has brought us a kind of joy we didn’t have a word for before we met her.”

'Disrespectful' Parenting Style

Source: MEGA Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard like to sleep in separate bedrooms on vacation.