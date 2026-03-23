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Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Mile-High Club Experience on Air

photo of Drew Barrymore
Source: MEGA

Drew Barrymore revealed on her talk show that she once joined the mile-high club.

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March 23 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Drew Barrymore recently shared her experience in the mile-high club during an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

While playing table tennis with Kaley Cuoco, each lost round required them to answer a risqué question. When the topic of a romantic encounter on a plane arose, Barrymore nodded affirmatively.

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image of Drew Barrymore revealed she joined the mile-high club.
Source: The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

Drew Barrymore revealed she joined the mile-high club.

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Cuoco, surprised, commented, “You’re a wild child.”

Barrymore confirmed her experience, stating, “American Airlines,” which elicited cheers from the audience.

In response to whether it was challenging to find privacy for such an encounter at 30,000 feet, Barrymore replied, “No, it worked well.” She later clarified that the encounter took place in the bathroom, prompting a shocked reaction from the audience as she exclaimed, “Did I say that out loud?”

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Source: The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube
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Cuoco, on the other hand, admitted she has not joined the mile-high club, despite her portrayal of a flight attendant. “No, I have not. 100 percent no,” she said.

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image of The child actress shared the story during her daytime talk show.
Source: The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

The child actress shared the story during her daytime talk show.

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Barrymore’s admission comes two years after a conversation with singer Christina Aguilera, where they discussed their experiences as members of the mile-high club.

Barrymore had asked Aguilera, “Doesn’t it feel wild?” and explained the allure of altitude, saying, “I can’t recommend it more. Sorry, FAA!”

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image of Kaley Cuoco reacted with surprise during the conversation.
Source: MEGA

Kaley Cuoco was surprised during the conversation.

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The actress also expressed interest in trying out “smooch cabins” set to be installed on German trains. “Yeah, of course I would do this!” she stated.

She encouraged a bold approach to life, suggesting, “While you’re alive, why not try everything? Especially if it’s not hurting anyone!”

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image of Barrymore joked about the experience with the audience.
Source: MEGA

Drew Barrymore joked about the experience with the audience.

Barrymore emphasized that her advice pertains to experiences that do not harm others: “When I say please try everything, I mean please try everything that doesn’t hurt someone else.” Her candidness continues to resonate with fans.

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