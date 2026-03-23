Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Mile-High Club Experience on Air

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Drew Barrymore recently shared her experience in the mile-high club during an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. While playing table tennis with Kaley Cuoco, each lost round required them to answer a risqué question. When the topic of a romantic encounter on a plane arose, Barrymore nodded affirmatively.

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Source: The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube Drew Barrymore revealed she joined the mile-high club.

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Cuoco, surprised, commented, “You’re a wild child.” Barrymore confirmed her experience, stating, “American Airlines,” which elicited cheers from the audience. In response to whether it was challenging to find privacy for such an encounter at 30,000 feet, Barrymore replied, “No, it worked well.” She later clarified that the encounter took place in the bathroom, prompting a shocked reaction from the audience as she exclaimed, “Did I say that out loud?”

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Source: The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

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Cuoco, on the other hand, admitted she has not joined the mile-high club, despite her portrayal of a flight attendant. “No, I have not. 100 percent no,” she said.

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Source: The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube The child actress shared the story during her daytime talk show.

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Barrymore’s admission comes two years after a conversation with singer Christina Aguilera, where they discussed their experiences as members of the mile-high club. Barrymore had asked Aguilera, “Doesn’t it feel wild?” and explained the allure of altitude, saying, “I can’t recommend it more. Sorry, FAA!”

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Source: MEGA Kaley Cuoco was surprised during the conversation.

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The actress also expressed interest in trying out “smooch cabins” set to be installed on German trains. “Yeah, of course I would do this!” she stated. She encouraged a bold approach to life, suggesting, “While you’re alive, why not try everything? Especially if it’s not hurting anyone!”

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Source: MEGA Drew Barrymore joked about the experience with the audience.