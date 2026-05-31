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Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Marry in Surprise Intimate Town Hall Wedding

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Source: MEGA

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner tied the knot in a surprise wedding at a London Town Hall on May 30.

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May 31 2026, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

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Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are married!

The pop star, 30, and the British actor, 36, tied the knot in a surprise wedding at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Saturday, May 30, according to Daily Mail.

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Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Will Celebrate With a Larger Wedding in Sicily Next Month

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The pair, who have been dating since 2024, opted to do a small civil ceremony over the weekend ahead of their larger Italian nuptials next month.

Turner donned a fitted sleek navy suit, while Lipa sported a chic wedding-white ensemble for her big day.

The "New Rules" crooner also wore a wide-brimmed hat, gloves, pencil skirt and blazer.

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Lipa added a touch of gold to her special look with a glistening snake necklace, large stud earrings and bright yellow flowers for her bouquet.

The pair held hands as they left the Town Hall following their ceremony while onlookers threw rice at them for good luck on their special day.

According to the outlet, the wedding only lasted about 30 to 40 minutes. The Eternity star and the Argylle actress are then set to ceremoniously wed in Sicily's capital city, Palermo, in June, where the festivities will last for three days.

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The Couple's Nuptials Is Said to Be 'Epic' and 'Glam'

Hitmakers such as Sir Elton John, Mark Ronson and Charli XCX are among the A-listers sent to attend. Donatella Versace is also on board to celebrate with Turner and Lipa on their wedding day.

"This is going to be the coolest wedding, and so glam," a source recently dished to Daily Mail. "Both Dua and Callum have been so excited and have been really involved with the planning. They want it to be epic."

Lipa confirmed to British Vogue in June 2025 she was engaged to Turner.

"We‘re engaged. It’s very exciting," the "Houdini" singer gushed. "This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever — it’s a really special feeling."

She also noted at the time she wanted to wait to officially get married until after her tour was finished and the Masters of the Air star was done with filming.

"I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period," Lipa said. "I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden, I’m like: "Oh, what would I wear?"'

"It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well," she added.

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