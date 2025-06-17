How Much Did Dua Lipa's Engagement Ring Cost? Secrets of the Pop Star's Diamond Sparkler Revealed

The "Dance the Night Away" singer, 29, was spotted wearing the ring as early as December 2024 but only confirmed her engagement to Turner, 35, in June.

"Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting," she told an outlet, noting how her fiancé consulted her friends and sister for help picking out the perfect piece of jewelry. "I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."