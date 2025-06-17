How Much Did Dua Lipa's Engagement Ring Cost? Secrets of the Pop Star's Diamond Sparkler Revealed
Dua Lipa's engagement ring is not an "illusion."
The pop star's diamond from her fiancé, actor Callum Turner, reportedly drew up a hefty bill.
How Much is Dua Lipa's Engagement Ring?
"Depending on quality (and assuming it is a natural diamond) the price could range from $25-50,000," revealed Olivia Landau, fourth-generation GIA-certified gemologist and founder of The Clear Cut. "Her ring is definitely on trend right now. It features a chunky cigar-style band with what appears to be a tension or half-bezel setting. The diamond looks like a round brilliant, approximately two carats."
When Did Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Get Engaged?
The "Dance the Night Away" singer, 29, was spotted wearing the ring as early as December 2024 but only confirmed her engagement to Turner, 35, in June.
"Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting," she told an outlet, noting how her fiancé consulted her friends and sister for help picking out the perfect piece of jewelry. "I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."
Lipa "really understood the weight of" an engagement until she experienced it herself.
"This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling," she gushed.
When Are Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Getting Married?
However, the musician isn't jumping into wedding planning just yet.
"I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period," Lipa said. "I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: 'Oh, what would I wear?'"
She's planning on taking her time building a family as well.
"I'd love to have kids one day," she admitted. "But it’s like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time – how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I’d have to take. I think it’s just one of those things that’s going to happen when it happens. I love kids, but I think there’s so much more to raising a child than just loving children."
The duo was first spotted hanging out in January 2024 at Turner's Masters of the Air London premiere after-party. They went Instagram-official that July with a sweet post of them enjoying the Glastonbury Festival in England, where she performed.