Dua Lipa Is Engaged! Singer Confirms Fiancé Callum Turner's Proposal as She 'Obsesses' Over Diamond Ring

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are officially engaged! The singer confirmed her and the actor's plans to tie the knot in a recent interview.

The famed singer confirmed her engagement to Callum Turner during a recent interview after months of swirling rumors that the Masters of the Air actor had popped the question.

“I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me," the "Levitating" singer gushed. "It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

"Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting," she declared during dinner with a reporter, sharing how Turner confided in Lipa's best friends and her sister in an effort to find the perfect engagement ring.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are 'enjoying' their engagement and not rushing into tying the knot.

“I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period," Lipa said. "I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?'"

As for when Lipa and Turner will be saying "I do," the "Dance the Night" singer said they are in no rush and haven’t started wedding planning just yet.

When it comes to Lipa being Turner's fiancée, the "Training Season" vocalist admitted she never "really understood the weight of" what being engaged meant until she experienced it herself.

"This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling," she expressed.

In the candid interview, Lipa even addressed her feelings on starting a family in the future.

"I'd love to have kids one day," she confessed. "But it’s like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time – how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I’d have to take. I think it’s just one of those things that’s going to happen when it happens. I love kids, but I think there’s so much more to raising a child than just loving children."