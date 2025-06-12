or
Dua Lipa Is Engaged! Singer Confirms Fiancé Callum Turner's Proposal as She 'Obsesses' Over Diamond Ring

Source: MEGA

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are officially engaged! The singer confirmed her and the actor's plans to tie the knot in a recent interview.

June 12 2025, Published 9:57 a.m. ET

"One Kiss" is all it takes until Dua Lipa becomes a wife!

The famed singer confirmed her engagement to Callum Turner during a recent interview after months of swirling rumors that the Masters of the Air actor had popped the question.

Dua Lipa's Becoming a Bride!

Source: MEGA

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were first linked romantically in early January 2024.

"Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting," she declared during dinner with a reporter, sharing how Turner confided in Lipa's best friends and her sister in an effort to find the perfect engagement ring.

“I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me," the "Levitating" singer gushed. "It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

When's Dua Lipa's Wedding?

Source: MEGA

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are 'enjoying' their engagement and not rushing into tying the knot.

As for when Lipa and Turner will be saying "I do," the "Dance the Night" singer said they are in no rush and haven’t started wedding planning just yet.

“I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period," Lipa said. "I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?'"

Dua Lipa Wants 'Kids One Day' With Callum Turner

Source: MEGA

Callum Turner consulted Dua Lipa's best friends and sister when shopping for her engagement ring.

When it comes to Lipa being Turner's fiancée, the "Training Season" vocalist admitted she never "really understood the weight of" what being engaged meant until she experienced it herself.

"This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling," she expressed.

In the candid interview, Lipa even addressed her feelings on starting a family in the future.

"I'd love to have kids one day," she confessed. "But it’s like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time – how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I’d have to take. I think it’s just one of those things that’s going to happen when it happens. I love kids, but I think there’s so much more to raising a child than just loving children."

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Relationship Timeline

Source: MEGA

Dua Lipa said she'd 'love to have kids one day.'

It's unclear when exactly Lipa and Turner started dating, though they were first linked romantically in early January 2024, when the Barbie actress was spotted with The Boys in the Boat star at his Masters of the Air London premiere after-party.

At the time, Turner was caught on camera slow dancing with the Argylle star.

The lovebirds didn't go Instagram official until months later, as Lipa hard-launched their relationship in July 2024 with two adorable photos of the pair at last year's annual Glastonbury Festival, where she performed.

Engagement rumors erupted on Christmas Eve 2024 after Lipa uploaded photos of herself with a diamond ring on that finger.

She further fueled speculation by sneakily hiding her hand under a large cape while posing for pictures at Paris Fashion Week.

