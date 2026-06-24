or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > celebrity news
OK LogoNEWS

Dua Lipa Joins Celebrity Trend of Ditching Press Releases for Wedding Photo Dumps

Photo of a typewriter.
Source: UNSPLASH

Celebrity announcements increasingly arrived through carefully chosen photos.

Profile Image

June 24 2026, Published 7:36 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The modern celebrity announcement no longer needs a press release, it just needs the right photo.

After Dua Lipa released wedding photos on social media over the weekend, the reaction followed a now-familiar pattern: fans zoomed in, outlets reposted, captions were parsed and the images became the story. It was less an announcement than a controlled reveal, designed for an entertainment culture that trusts what it can see more than what it is told.

Article continues below advertisement

The Photo Is the Statement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Dua Lipa confirmed her marriage to Callum Turner by sharing photos online.
Source: MEGA

Dua Lipa confirmed her marriage to Callum Turner by sharing photos online.

“The press release is dead as a primary confirmation tool for celebrity life events,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “The photo has replaced it. And that shift changed everything about how public figures control their own narratives.”

According to Philip, the reason is simple: images land faster than carefully written statements.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of The wedding images quickly became the story.
Source: MEGA

The wedding images quickly became the story.

“A press release is a statement. A photo is evidence,” she explained. “When a celebrity posts or strategically allows a photo to surface confirming a wedding, a pregnancy, a relationship, or a royal milestone, they are giving the audience something to feel rather than something to read.”

That emotional shorthand is built for social media. A paragraph can be debated. A wedding photo, baby bump image or carefully framed couple shot can be instantly understood, shared and turned into the official record.

MORE ON:
celebrity news

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Control Without Explaining

Image of Public figures used images to control their narratives.
Source: MEGA

Public figures used images to control their narratives.

“When a celebrity confirms news through a photo rather than a press release, they dictate the visual record of the moment. They choose the image, the framing, the timing, and the platform,” Philip noted. “A press release can be picked apart, fact-checked, and quoted out of context. A photo simply exists.”

Royal historian and commentator Amanda Matta said the British royal family has long understood that power.

“No institution illustrates this shift to photo announcements better than the monarchy,” Matta said. “For the royals, a written statement has become a risky game.”

She added that a photo “asserts a reality and gives little room to argue,” allowing public figures to control “the framing, literally and figuratively.”

Why Fans Feel Included

Image of Experts said photos replaced traditional press releases.
Source: UNSPLASH

Experts said photos replaced traditional press releases.

“A photo lets the audience put themselves in the picture,” said Aaron Evans, president of strategic communications firm Story Group.

“You read a press release about a celebrity wedding and it’s their story,” he explained. “You see the photo and for a second it’s your story too, you’re standing in that doorway, you’re holding that bouquet, you’re the one being kissed.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.