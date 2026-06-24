Dua Lipa Joins Celebrity Trend of Ditching Press Releases for Wedding Photo Dumps

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The modern celebrity announcement no longer needs a press release, it just needs the right photo. After Dua Lipa released wedding photos on social media over the weekend, the reaction followed a now-familiar pattern: fans zoomed in, outlets reposted, captions were parsed and the images became the story. It was less an announcement than a controlled reveal, designed for an entertainment culture that trusts what it can see more than what it is told.

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The Photo Is the Statement

Source: MEGA Dua Lipa confirmed her marriage to Callum Turner by sharing photos online.

“The press release is dead as a primary confirmation tool for celebrity life events,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “The photo has replaced it. And that shift changed everything about how public figures control their own narratives.” According to Philip, the reason is simple: images land faster than carefully written statements.

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Source: MEGA The wedding images quickly became the story.

“A press release is a statement. A photo is evidence,” she explained. “When a celebrity posts or strategically allows a photo to surface confirming a wedding, a pregnancy, a relationship, or a royal milestone, they are giving the audience something to feel rather than something to read.” That emotional shorthand is built for social media. A paragraph can be debated. A wedding photo, baby bump image or carefully framed couple shot can be instantly understood, shared and turned into the official record.

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Control Without Explaining

Source: MEGA Public figures used images to control their narratives.

“When a celebrity confirms news through a photo rather than a press release, they dictate the visual record of the moment. They choose the image, the framing, the timing, and the platform,” Philip noted. “A press release can be picked apart, fact-checked, and quoted out of context. A photo simply exists.” Royal historian and commentator Amanda Matta said the British royal family has long understood that power. “No institution illustrates this shift to photo announcements better than the monarchy,” Matta said. “For the royals, a written statement has become a risky game.” She added that a photo “asserts a reality and gives little room to argue,” allowing public figures to control “the framing, literally and figuratively.”

Why Fans Feel Included

Source: UNSPLASH Experts said photos replaced traditional press releases.