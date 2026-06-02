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Inside Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Whirlwind Romance: From Dating Rumors to Private Wedding Ceremony

dua lipa callum turner relationship dating rumors wedding
Source: MEGA

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner tied the knot after two years of dating.

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June 2 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET

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Callum Turner and Dua Lipa Were First Linked in 2024

dua lipa callum turner relationship dating rumors wedding
Source: MEGA
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Callum Turner has gained recognition in the film industry and has also found love with pop star Dua Lipa.

The couple began sparking dating rumors in January 2024 after being seen together at a public event. Initially, Turner remained tight-lipped about their relationship, responding with a "no comment" when asked by reporters.

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Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Got Engaged After Over a Year of Dating

dua lipa callum turner relationship dating rumors wedding
Source: MEGA

In July 2025, Lipa confirmed their engagement, ending months of speculation.

"It's very exciting," she expressed. "This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever — it's a really special feeling."

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Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Are Now Married

dua lipa callum turner relationship dating rumors wedding
Source: MEGA

The couple celebrated their love with a wedding in May, which took place in a small ceremony in London. Photos confirmed the joyous occasion as they exited Old Marylebone Town Hall, radiating happiness.

Who Is Callum Turner?

dua lipa callum turner relationship dating rumors wedding
Source: MEGA

While Turner built his career as an actor, his association with Lipa has significantly elevated his profile. The singer's influence has become evident as Turner has emerged in the public eye.

Beyond his romance with Lipa, Turner has been candid about his mental health struggles. In an interview with The Independent in February 2020, he stated, "I try to break the pattern of being self-destructive every day."

He identified as "a big stoner" but expressed his determination to change his lifestyle.

Turner's education was unconventional; he left school at 16 after deciding that traditional learning did not suit him. He described his school experience, saying, "I was naughty, but within reason. I wasn't mean, but I was a bit of a class clown."

This decision ultimately led him to pursue acting.

His mother, Rosemary Turner, played a significant role in his life and career. He credits her for introducing him to the acting world and fostering a unique upbringing.

"My mum allowed a community of people around me and wasn't protective of her love for me," he recalled.

Despite his fame, the Eternity actor maintains a low-key lifestyle.

"I don't go to events, and I don't have Instagram," he explained. "I have a pretty low-key life, and I enjoy that, but also I love acting."

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