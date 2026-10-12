CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig Team Up for Viral Chanel Lip-Sync Moment: Watch Source: MEGA/@DUALIPAENTERTAINMENT INSTAGRAM Four A-list stars created a viral moment that now lives rent free in fans' heads. Larry Stansbury Oct. 12 2026, Published 12:51 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig just gave Paris Fashion Week an unexpected viral moment! The A-list foursome teamed up for a playful lip-sync video while attending Chanel's Spring/Summer 2027 fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 5. Naturally, the song they chose was singer ADÉLA's viral track “Nicole Kidman.”

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Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman herself doing a video to ADÉLA’s hit single, “Nicole Kidman.” pic.twitter.com/wzGe78Y2nX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 6, 2026 Source: @PopCrave/X

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Source: @PopCrave/X Nicole Kidman joined in on the trend.

In the clip, Wiig, 53, kicked things off by lip-syncing the first portion of the song before passing the moment over to Pascal, 51. Lipa, 31, then took her turn before the camera finally landed on Kidman, 59, at the perfect moment: when her own name is mentioned in the track.

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Nicole Kidman Joins the Viral Trend Named After Her

Source: @DUALIPAENTERTAINMENT/INSTAGRAM Dua Lipa put the camera on Nicole Kidman.

Kidman's participation was especially fitting considering ADÉLA's song has become a social media sensation in recent weeks. The 22-year-old Slovak singer released “Nicole Kidman” as part of her debut album, PRIMA, on September 4. The track quickly took off, inspiring countless videos across social media and climbing the charts. “Nicole Kidman” reached No. 3 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100, while racking up tens of millions of streams.

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The A-Listers Attend Chanel

Source: @DUALIPAENTERTAINMENT/INSTAGRAM The hilarious clip wasn't the group's only memorable moment at Chanel's Spring/Summer 2027 presentation.

The hilarious clip wasn't the group's only memorable moment at Chanel's Spring/Summer 2027 presentation. Kidman, Lipa, Pascal and Wiig were all part of the fashion house's star-studded front row at the Grand Palais alongside Ayo Edebiri, Alexa Demie, Marion Cotillard and more. Kidman attended the show alongside her 15-year-old daughter, Faith Margaret Urban, with the mother-daughter duo coordinating in gray ensembles. Lipa made a statement of her own in an elaborate feathered and ruffled Chanel look, while Pascal sported a long tweed coat over a black turtleneck and trousers. Wiig opted for a strapless black-and-white Chanel minidress, which she paired with bright orange heels.

Nicole Kidman Had a Special Role in the Chanel Show

Source: @DUALIPAENTERTAINMENT/INSTAGRAM They were all dancing to Britney Spears' 'Gimme More.'